CARICOM IMPACS Partners With IOM To Conduct BMMA In Barbados
This initiative is a joint effort with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), whose experts will work alongside IOM's Immigration and Border Governance (IBG) specialist to build capacity on the BMMA methodology and conduct data analysis.
It builds on the existing presence of CARICOM IMPACS in Barbados, notably through the Joint Regional Communications Centre (JRCC), which supports intelligence sharing across member states. It is an initiative is implemented under IOM's Western Hemisphere Program, financed by the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) of the United States (US) Department of State.
The BMMA is a participatory tool designed to enhance national capacities in managing migration, detecting irregular movements, combating smuggling and trafficking, and improving travel document security.
It includes consultations with government officials, legislative and procedural reviews, and site visits to key border points, aligning with national and international mobility objectives. It focuses on four thematic areas: (1) Legislation, Policy, and Coordination (2) Border Management Operations (3) Identity and Traveller Management and (4) Migration Crisis and Contingency Planning. The BMMA takes place over the period April – August 2025.
The findings and recommendations will be presented and discussed with the Government of Barbados to enhance immigration and border management, along with proposals for continued support through strengthened cooperation with CARICOM IMPACS and IOM.
Results will remain confidential and will be disclosed only to designated government officials, without public release or broad dissemination. Ultimately, the BMMA seeks to support strengthened national border management capacities aligned with CARICOM frameworks and international best practices.
The post CARICOM IMPACS partners with IOM to conduct BMMA in Barbados appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
