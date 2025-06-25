Donald Trump Rages Over New York City Democratic Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani: '100% Communist Lunatic..., Looks T
“Zohran Mamdani , a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor,” Trump wrote .
“We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous.”Personal jabs
Trump , known for his blistering rhetoric, also took personal swipes at the 33-year-old state lawmaker, mocking his appearance, intellect, and speaking voice.
“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he's not very smart,” Trump claimed.AOC and allies targeted
The President also slammed Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her allies.
“He's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him,” Trump said.
“Even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him.”
The use of“Great Palestinian Senator” appeared to be a sarcastic reference to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish but has clashed with Trump over Middle East policy.Mocks Democratic leadership prospects
Trump sarcastically offered a suggestion to Democrats on how to rebuild their party after their“loss” in the 2024 election - by promoting a slate of progressive women.
“The Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President,” Trump wrote .
“AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet.”
He added that combining those figures with Mamdani as mayor would spell disaster for the country:
“Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani , and our Country is really SCREWED!”Part of broader Trump Messaging
Trump's latest comments come amid a broader campaign strategy to paint the Democratic Party as increasingly aligned with far-left ideology. His use of inflammatory labels - including“communist,”“low IQ,” and“radical left” - is consistent with his messaging ahead of the November general election.Also Read | 'We made history': Mamdani declares victory in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary
