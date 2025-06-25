South Africa: Any Review Of Labour Legislation Must Be Clear About Its Intentions, Says Select Committee Chair

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Ms Sonja Boshoff, has called on the Department of Employment and Labour to give careful thought to what it aims to achieve through the review of South Africa's labour legislation.

The department informed the committee that it intends to review and amend approximately six pieces of labour legislation – a process that has already commenced at Cabinet level. On Wednesday, the department presented its strategic plan and annual performance plan to the committee.

Ms Boshoff emphasised that the review of labour legislation must take into account the country's stagnant economy and soaring unemployment rate.“Any review or future amendment to labour legislation must be practical and responsive to the realities faced by small players in the economy. Legislation must serve as an enabler for job creation and economic growth,” she said.

“In today's South Africa, we should be preoccupied with reducing red tape and moving away from race-based policy positions. This is not to suggest that the economic empowerment of the previously disadvantaged should be abandoned, but rather that we must rethink our priorities and focus on the broader population – not just the politically connected.”

Ms Boshoff added that the legislative review process must unlock economic participation, particularly for emerging and marginalised market players.“As a committee, we will not tire in advocating for conditions that make it easier to do business and that create opportunities for deserving and competent individuals. It is truly ironic that labour legislation, which should be designed to protect and promote employment, is in some cases the very reason job creation is being stifled. We still owe it to South Africans to empower both job seekers and potential employers alike,” Ms Boshoff said.

