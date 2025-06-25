Summer's Impact On The Blood Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ImpactLife looks to improve appointment schedules ahead of Fourth of July

Davenport, Iowa, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImpactLife is seeing the effect of summer vacation season on our region's blood supply, and with the Fourth of July weekend just ahead, the blood center is now looking to add appointments and improve the blood supply ahead of July 4. The decrease in donations occurs during summer's“trauma season,” a period when demand for blood often spikes due to increased outdoor activity and a corresponding increase in the rate of accidents and injuries.

To help with the need for additional donations ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend, donors who give blood at ImpactLife donor center locations through July 6 will receive a $20 gift card or Good Giving donation bonus. To book an appointment for blood donation, call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at or via the ImpactLife mobile app (/app ).

Stephen Gates, Director, Blood Drive Partnerships, notes that the demand for blood transfusions remains constant, even when the rate of blood donation declines.“Blood is a constant need,” says Gates.“It doesn't take time off during the summer. And the blood supply depends upon the generous donors who give their precious blood year-round. When inventory goes low, we need everyone's support to come on out, give blood, and help save lives.”

Blood centers continually must keep donations“on the shelves” and ready for immediate use by hospitals and emergency medical services groups because the demand for blood never stops.“Blood donations are used for a lot of different lifesaving treatments,” says Gates.“It could be a cancer patient, a car accident, or a surgery that's necessary. And we need to be ready whenever the need arises.”

Through its Donor For Life program, ImpactLife offers rewards that grow in value with each donation made within a calendar year. Donors choose from an electronic gift card, bonus points to use in the Donor Rewards Store, or the option to make a charitable donation to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of their choice through the blood center's Good Giving program.

ImpactLife donor center locations will be open on Friday, July 4. To encourage additional donations through Fourth of July weekend, those who give blood at ImpactLife donor center locations through July 6 will receive a $20 gift card or Good Giving donation bonus . The bonus is applied on top of the donor's achieved frequency level reward, so gift card values begin at $40 and increase with the donor's annual number of donations. A full rewards chart-including values for different donation types (e.g., Whole Blood, Double Red Cell, or Platelet/Plasma)-is available at /donorforlife .

ImpactLife's mission is to save lives by engaging donors, supporting partners, and advancing medicine. Founded in 1974, ImpactLife supplies blood products and services to hundreds of hospitals, emergency services organizations, clinical researchers, and other blood centers throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. The nonprofit blood provider is ranked among the leading 12 blood suppliers in the United States. For more information on current blood inventory levels, our donor promotions, and more, see and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

