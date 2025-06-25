Countries Urged To Establish National Refrigeration Committees To Tackle Food, Health, Animals And Climate Challenges

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Finally, the IIR, as thecalls on, recognising the refrigeration sector as a vital enabler of

This global call echoes the outcomes from the 2025 World Refrigeration Day High-Level Event , hosted by the IIR on 18 June in Paris. Over 170 government, industry, scientific, and international organisation representatives from more than 60 countries came together to align around one message: refrigeration is no longer a side issue, it is core infrastructure.

"This is the decade where sustainable refrigeration will shape our societies. Let's be visionary, let's be disruptive, and let's be inclusive," said Yosr Allouche , Director General of IIR.

A Global Turning Point

Representing governments' view, from Indonesia to Nigeria to the European Union , national leaders highlighted how refrigeration supports clean energy, food security, and economic inclusion. The proposed National Committees would bring together ministries, private sector, and academia to ensure coherent policies, aligned investments, and a skilled workforce.

"We are witnessing the rebirth of the IIR, more relevant than ever, more united than ever," said Prof. Min-Soo Kim , President of the IIR General Conference.

The Paris event also featured key intervention from Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol which emphasised on the importance of considering sustainable cooling actions through sectoral approaches and maximise the benefits from early action in emerging sectors in developing countries and inline with the Kigali Amendment commitment, other key interventions also include those given by UNESCO, UNIDO, UNEP, WOAH, CCAC, World Bank IFC, GIZ Proklima, FAO and BSRIA.

The IIR's announcement of the launch of the Global Refrigeration Outlook , IIR's new flagship report series to guide policy, science, and finance, was well received and appreciated by participants.

Industry leaders, including Carrier Transicold, Chereau, Daikin Europe, Danfoss Climate Solutions, CIMCO Refrigeration and Sofrigam, Mayekawa and Climalife, showcased scalable innovations applying natural refrigerants, thermal integration, innovative cold chains and heat pumps solutions. But they stressed the need for enabling policies and predictable investment.

From climate change to energy access, refrigeration is now recognised as a global systems issue, and one that can deliver rapid, equitable gains if approached collaboratively.

