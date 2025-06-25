EECU Awards $60,000 In College Scholarships

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After submitting applications for consideration earlier this school year, recipients were selected and honored at the EECU Annual Meeting. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship from EECU to help support the next chapter in their education journey.

The scholarship awards are named in honor of five former EECU board members, each remembered by their passion for supporting education.

"EECU has deep roots in education, dating back more than 90 years," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU President and CEO. "We're honored to recognize these deserving students and provide the financial support to help them as they take the next step in their education journey."

Glenn Mandeville Memorial Scholarship



Toluwalope Ajayi (Arlington, TX – James Martin High School)

Samuel Draper III (San Antonio, TX – Johnson High School)

Avery Fraser (Southlake, TX – Carroll High School)

Armando Garcia (Haslet, TX – V.R. Eaton High School)

Mackenzie Kates (Abilene, TX – Abilene Wylie High School)

Madison Schwabe (Decatur, TX – Decatur High School)

Hayden Smith (McKinney, TX – Emerson High School) Derek Yang (Colleyville, TX – Colleyville Heritage High School)

Verma Russell Memorial Scholarship

Elise Gaspar (Dallas, TX – J.J. Pearce High School)

Jerry Deering Memorial Scholarship

Tasneem Ahsan (Fort Worth, TX – Fossil Ridge High School)

Ora Dunlap Memorial Scholarship

Reese Ramsey (Colleyville, TX – Grapevine High School)

Flo Jones Memorial Scholarship

Kara Peterson (Arlington, TX – Lamar High School)

The students were selected via a review process that included academics, service to community, extracurricular leadership activities, references, and an essay.

Information about upcoming scholarship awards and applications can be found here .

About EECU

With more than $4.3 billion in assets and over 292,000 Members, EECU is one of North Texas's largest locally-owned financial institutions. EECU is a not-for-profit credit union and has been serving North Texas for more than 90 years. Today, EECU offers a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs, and 24/7 online and mobile banking. For more information, visit EECU or connect with EECU on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . Equal Housing Opportunity. Federally Insured by NCUA.

