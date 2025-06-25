Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Cash Dividend
Dividends are declared at the discretion of the Board and reviewed on a quarterly basis. The Board's desire is to pay a dividend at a level that it feels can be held stable for the foreseeable future and which may be increased periodically as the Company's financial position and operations become supportive of a new amount that the Board believes is sustainable. The determination to pay cash dividends takes into account various factors, including our financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs and growth plans. While we have paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company in 1972 and currently intend to continue that practice, there is no guarantee that payments of dividends will always continue in the future.
For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.
