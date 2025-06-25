New Adventures This Green Season In Niseko Village

Niseko Village Golf Course

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Typically regarded for record-breaking blankets of white powdery snow, Hokkaido, Japan is a haven for outdoor adventurers year-round. As the seasons change, the snow melts to uncover Niseko Village 's lush green retreat underneath, marking the start of its Green Season. With major upgrades to the village's activity center, a variety of festivals and celebrations, and packages for every kind of traveler, Niseko Village showcases a different side of Japan.PURE, Niseko Village's activity center, offers a range of specially curated, adrenaline-fueled adventures amidst the verdant alpine forests of Mt. Yotei. PURE has undergone upgrades coinciding with 2025's Green Season, expanding their adventures and offering more opportunities to take advantage of the seasonal delights.In addition to white-water rafting, paddleboarding, hiking, golfing, cycling, and fishing, new upgrades to PURE include a 1.4km Zip Line Tour through the forest canopies, a one-of-a-kind Rail Slider, tree trekking courses, and the PURE Quick Jump that simulates the thrill of skydiving. The largest addition is the Fuwa-Fuwa Adventure Zone: a brand-new interactive play zone offering a mix of discovery and fun for adults and children alike. The action-packed activities turn PURE into a dynamic playground rooted in imagination and nature. Inspired by the mountain's sacred animal spirits, a series of challenges await young travelers as they embark on a whimsical quest testing their courage, agility, curiosity, and joy as they collect Crystals that will allow them to become the next Guardian of Mt. Yotei.Over the course of the summer, Hinode Hills Niseko Village will offer a variety of packages this summer catering to the interests of every traveler looking to take advantage of the village's experiential offerings. Each offering daily breakfast, a set dinner at the property's Bistro, and unlimited onsen access at Hinode Hills Niseko Village, travelers can pick between the Golfing Getaway Package, Summer Adventure Package, and E-Bike Summer Exploration Package. For those who want to experience it all, the Niseko Village Summer Experience package combines all three activities over the course of a three-day, two-night itinerary.Niseko Village's 2025 summer festivals and celebrations begin July 1 until August 31. Chuya, a tea house during the day and cocktail bar by night, will host a daily barbecue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with live DJ sets every Saturday night. The Niko Niko Summer Festival will bring live music, delicious food, fireworks, and other festivities to Niseko Village July 19-20. In honor of Obon Week from August 9-17, live local music and DJs pick up the tempo during the holiday and its rich traditions to honor loved ones and ancestors.Images of Niseko Village during its Green Season can be found here .About IMAGINE PRIMAGINE PR is a boutique public relations firm specializing in experiential high-end travel and tourism. The enthusiastic, smart, and pro-active team of PR professionals and writers has a passion for travel and a knack for the media. For more information about the company and a detailed client list visit: .

