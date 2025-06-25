FAMILY RV ASSOCIATION TO HOST JULY CONVENTION IN GILLETTE, WYOMING

FRVA members and others are invited to attend "Rock & Roll High School," July 16-19 at the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming.

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer school will be in session when RV owners and others interested in learning about the RV lifestyle gather for the 111th International Convention & RV Expo hosted by Family RV Association (FRVA - formerly Family Motor Coach Association), July 16-19 at CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming. The event, titled "Rock & Roll High School," will feature a curriculum packed with RV-related seminars as well as themed events: the "Jukebox Hero" Costume Contest and the "Rock The Night Away" Dance Through The Decades among them.

Discovery Channel show hosts Kevin and Patrice McCabe will add to the festivities by presenting product seminars, participating in convention events, and airing episodes of their "RV There Yet?" TV travel program. Attendees will have the opportunity to view the episode they filmed at FRVA's Perry, Georgia, convention in March 2025.

The Gillette event is open to all RV owners - FRVA members and others. In addition, non-RVers and those new to the lifestyle are invited to sit in on an interactive discussion, "RV Essentials," which will be presented at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 17, and Saturday, July 19.

The "Rock & Roll High School" theme will amplify FRVA's already full lineup, including exhibits, seminars, and association business.

"We want to transport attendees back to their high school years - to remember those magical days between adolescence and adulthood, including the music they loved. And, as part of the 'school' experience, they'll be able to enhance their RV knowledge with more than 100 seminars presented by industry experts and other knowledgeable folks," noted Doug Uhlenbrock, FRVA director of events.

How to attend. RVers can camp on-site during the convention. Registration is $270; full-hookup and electric and water sites cost extra. A "Full Passport" option grants access to all convention activities for those who do not camp at the venue ($205). A "One Day Passport" is available for $50 per person.

The daily fee to tour only the RV Expo exhibits is $10 per person; $25 for a family of three or more. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult; those with an active military ID also receive free admission. RV Expo hours are Wednesday, July 16, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, July 17 and 18, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, July 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The day pass for Wednesday is also good for admission on Thursday.

For more information about the "Rock & Roll High School" International Convention, and to register, visit .

Family RV Association (FRVA) is the world's largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to recreational vehicle (RV) owners. With nearly 110,000 active members across North America, FRVA fosters a strong sense of community among RV enthusiasts through local chapters, national conventions, rallies, and group travel opportunities. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the association offers a wide range of member benefits, including Family RVing magazine; a Medical & Travel Assist program; a discounted roadside service plan; insurance programs; and savings on tires, RV tours, mobile internet, and more. At its core, FRVA is about connection - bringing together people who share a passion for RV travel and the freedom of the open road. For more information, visit frva or call (800) 543-3622.

