International Paper To Release Second-Quarter Earnings On July 31, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP ) will release second-quarter earnings on July 31, 2025, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at . A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 646-307-1963 or, within the U.S. only, 800-715-9871 and ask to be connected to the International Paper second-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 5341077. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 609-800-9909 or, within the U.S. only, 800-770-2030, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 5341077.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP ; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting

