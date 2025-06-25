Anna Rossi Returns To Broadcast Television With Boston 25, Launching New Lifestyle Series Ahead Of July 4Th Holiday
Anna will serve as the series' Lifestyle Host, bringing her trademark warmth, culinary expertise, and editorial sensibility to the screen. As part of this integrated platform, she'll collaborate closely with the sales and content teams to develop engaging brand-driven storytelling opportunities that go beyond traditional news formats.
"Boston 25 was the first station to introduce me to television when I appeared on MasterChef in 2012. It feels like a homecoming," said Rossi. "After more than a decade of connecting with New Englanders through food and lifestyle content, I'm thrilled to help shape this next chapter of community-driven storytelling."
More details on the segment's full fall rollout and extended programming will be announced later this summer. A teaser will debut on Boston 25 and Anna's digital platforms on June 29.
About Anna Rossi
Anna Rossi is a chef, lifestyle expert, and television personality known for her vibrant on-camera presence and culinary storytelling. A finalist on FOX's MasterChef, she has spent the past decade developing editorial content, brand partnerships, and lifestyle programming across the New England market.
