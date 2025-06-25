Kentro Earns 2025 Washington Post Top Workplaces Award For Second Consecutive Year

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Concepts, Inc. DBA Kentro (Kentro hereafter). Kentro is proud to announce that it earned the prestigious 2025 Washington Post Top Workplace Award.

This award recognizes the top 250 companies in the Greater Washington area that build exceptional, people-first workplace cultures. The results are based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential third-party survey. The survey measures key elements of workplace culture, including alignment, employee engagement, and connection.

"This recognition from The Washington Post affirms what we already know, our people are at the core of every solution we deliver and every mission we support," said Thomas Swerdzewski, Kentro Chief Operating Officer. "When we invest in our teams, we create a great place to work. We're building the foundation for mission impact. I'm incredibly proud that Kentro has earned this honor two years in a row because it speaks directly to the strength, engagement, and excellence of our people."

"At Kentro, we know that exceptional customer experience begins with an exceptional employee experience," said Brianne Brodeur, Chief Experience Officer. "This award reflects how much we value creating a workplace where people feel supported, heard, and empowered to grow. We center our customers to deliver solutions that align with their missions. At the same time, we center our people to build a culture that drives innovation, trust, and impact. Our mission is to modernize government and optimize outcomes with transformative digital solutions powered by the people at the center of possible."

About Kentro

Kentro modernizes missions and optimizes outcomes with transformative digital solutions powered by the people at the center of possible. We accelerate agency modernization through cloud-enabled, data-driven, and AI-differentiated technologies, ensuring that IT solutions are continuously aligned to mission needs for maximum impact. With a customer-centric approach, we provide seamless infrastructure modernization, data and AI services, cybersecurity, health services, and human capital solutions, empowering agencies to navigate change with confidence. Our expertise in data strategy and advanced analytics turns complex information into clear, actionable insights, enabling more informed decision-making. Through a commitment to innovation and operational excellence, Kentro helps federal agencies modernize faster, achieve results sooner, and create a more efficient, effective, and future-ready government. Kentro. At the Core of More.

