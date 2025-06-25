Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date June 13, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of June 13, 2025, short interest in 3,207 Nasdaq Global Marketsecurities totaled 13,689,191,607 shares compared with 13,504,275,894 shares in 3,184 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 30, 2025. The mid-June short interest represents 2.32 days compared with 2.19 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,642 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,687,331,325 shares at the end of the settlement date of June 13, 2025, compared with 2,610,068,615 shares in 1,632 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,849 Nasdaq® securities totaled 16,376,522,932 shares at the June 13, 2025 settlement date, compared with 4,816 issues and 16,114,344,509 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.72 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.54 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit



or .









About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on X @Nasdaq , or at .

Media Contact:

Maximilian Leitenberger

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

NDAQO