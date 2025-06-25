Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
On June 17, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that it was not in compliance with the Listing Rule due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. This was described more fully in the Company's Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 27, 2025. The Company filed its Form 10-K on June 20, 2025, and subsequently received formal notice from Nasdaq on June 23, 2025, confirming that it had regained compliance.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's ChocolatierTM, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“RMCF.”
Investor Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment