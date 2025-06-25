Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURANGO, Colo., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the“Company”,“we”, or“RMCF”), America's Chocolatierand a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) following the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to file all required annual and quarterly reports with the SEC on a timely basis.

On June 17, 2025, the Company received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that it was not in compliance with the Listing Rule due to the delayed filing of its Form 10-K. This was described more fully in the Company's Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on May 27, 2025. The Company filed its Form 10-K on June 20, 2025, and subsequently received formal notice from Nasdaq on June 23, 2025, confirming that it had regained compliance.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America's ChocolatierTM, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times' Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate nearly 260 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“RMCF.”



