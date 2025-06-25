Rapid Transition To Hydrogen Economy Needed To Combat Climate Change Impact, Says Information Trends
In a While Paper,“The Fossil Fuel Industry and Climate Change ,” Information Trends says that in 2024, the fossil fuel industry spent $150 million on its lobbying efforts in the U.S. alone. The industry's efforts are having a detrimental impact on climate, causing massive heatwaves, severe droughts, and floods the world over, whose severity keeps becoming fiercer with each passing day.
As much as 15 billion tons of greenhouse gas emission reductions are needed by 2030, a figure that is increasingly challenging to achieve unless a rapid transition is made to the Hydrogen Economy. But little effort is being made by the U.S. Democratic and Republican administrations in curbing climate change.
While China is making significant strides in clean energy, the U.S. is stuck in the debate of whether climate change is real, says the White Paper. While the Republicans have taken the extreme position of calling climate change a hoax, the Democrats have paid lip service to climate change without enacting any concrete measures to counter it.
Information Trends is doing significant work in highlighting the need for a rapid global transition to clean energy. The company has published several“White Papers” on different facets of the hydrogen market. These White Papers can be downloaded free of charge from the Information Trends website.
Information Trends has also authored several in-depth studies on various aspects of the hydrogen market. It offers high-value subscription services , providing bundled syndicated studies, custom research reports, analyst time, and newsletters. The company publishes an industry-leading database on hydrogen station global deployments.
About Information Trends
Information Trends is a reputable market research, consulting, and advisory services firm based in the Washington D.C. metro area. The company publishes in-depth market studies and provides annual subscription services to meet its clients' ongoing needs for actionable market intelligence.
Naqi Jaffery
Information Trends LLC
+1 703-677-5990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment