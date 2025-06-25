ALR Technologies Completes Definitive Manufacturing Agreement For Glucurve Pet CGM

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALR Technologies SG Ltd. ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCPK: ALRTF), the diabetes management company, announces it has entered into a Definitive Manufacturing Agreement with CGM Medical Technology Shen Zhen Ltd. ("CGM Medical") in China to manufacture and supply the Continuous Glucose Monitor ("CGM") hardware that will be utilized as part of the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM (the "Manufacturing Agreement"). This Manufacturing Agreement gives ALRT the exclusive global rights to distribute the CGM Medical CGM hardware for the animal health market, providing long-term CGM hardware production and supply. CGM Medical expects to deliver the first commercial shipment of GluCurve Pet CGMs to ALRT in Q3 2025.

"We have been collaborating with CGM Medical to develop the first large scale manufacturing line for the CGM units that will be part of the ALRT GluCurve Pet CGM," comments Mr. Sidney Chan, Chairman and CEO of ALR Technologies SG Ltd. "When sample testing and adjustments are complete and production thresholds are met, we plan to enter into a joint venture agreement with CGM Medical to build a larger, fully automated manufacturing facility in Singapore that will increase performance and efficiency while reducing costs."

Mr. Chan continues "completing this Manufacturing Agreement is the first step in our long-term plan to make ALR Technologies a fully integrated player in the diabetes market by having a vested interest in CGM manufacturing in addition to our product offerings and platforms for human and animal health. We have been diligently working on our human health initiatives and have received interest from third parties for both investment and commercial opportunities which we hope to advance this year."

The Definitive Manufacturing Agreement is subject to certain conditions including the performance of the CGM hardware units meeting ALRT specifications.

About CGM Medical Technology Shen Zhen Ltd

CGM Medical is an innovative medical device technology company that provides technical services, software and technical development, technology transfer, artificial intelligence industry application and engineering and technical research. Its key focus is developing an accurate and affordable continuous glucose monitoring device for diabetic patients.

The management and technical team are experienced in leading corporate, governmental and professional organizations in the areas of continuous glucose monitoring research and manufacturing factory automation, life sciences, chemical and material engineering, innovation and data security. Their core team has collectively overseen numerous national science and technology projects and filing of multiple patents and software copyrights.

About ALR Technologies SG Ltd.

ALRT is a data management company that developed the ALRT Diabetes Solution, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care that includes an FDA-cleared and HIPAA compliant diabetes management system that collects data directly from blood glucose meters and continuous glucose monitoring devices, and Predictive A1C algorithm to track treatment success between lab reports and an FDA-cleared Insulin Dosing Adjustment program. The overall goal is to optimize diabetes drug therapies to drive improved patient outcomes.

In addition, the animal health division of ALRT has developed the GluCurve Pet CGM; a solution to assist veterinarians better determine the efficacy of insulin treatments and to help to identify the appropriate dose and frequency of administration for companion animals, thereby delivering the same optimization of diabetic drug therapies to pets as to humans.

More information about ALRT and the GluCurve Pet CGM can be found at and in the USA or in Canada

Investor Contact

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Animal Health Inquiries: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

US: +1 804 554 3500

Singapore: +65 3129 2924

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" as defined under applicable securities legislation. All information and statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature constitute forward-looking statements and information, and the words "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "intend", "plan", "postulates", "predict", "will", "may" or similar expressions suggesting future conditions or events, or the negative of these terms, are generally intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include all risks and uncertainties expressed in the cautionary statements and risk factors in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings of ALRT with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include representations to the effect that the Company will receive satisfactory CGM samples from CGM Medical, that the Company will enter into a joint venture agreement with CGM Medical and that if a joint venture agreement is entered into, that it will result in increased performance and reduced costs for CGM units produced. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ALRT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

