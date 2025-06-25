Watchtower Capital Announces The Addition Of Will Keesler As Managing Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchtower Capital ("Watchtower"), a private equity firm focused on investing in founder and family-owned businesses, announces that Will Keesler has joined as a Managing Partner, alongside Casey Lanza and Mike Minchella. All three partners began their private equity careers together at Sun Capital Partners in investment and operating roles, before spending time working at other leading middle market private equity firms. Will is joining Watchtower from Cortec Group, where he served as a Managing Director since 2018, based in New York.

Watchtower's partners have over 45 years of private equity investing and operating experience and have deployed over $2 billion of capital throughout their careers. Watchtower's inaugural investment Ally Services, a family of HVAC and plumbing service companies formed in 2023, has grown by nearly 4X through strong organic growth and the completion of seven acquisitions to date.

"Casey, Mike and I share similar values and have been discussing building a next-generation investment firm together for years," said Mr. Keesler. "We are long-term friends, and our careers have followed similar trajectories. I've been impressed with their hard work and dedication, and I'm excited to help build on the solid foundation they've established for Watchtower."

"Will has been an ardent supporter and advisor to Watchtower since its formation and we're thrilled to have him join us as our partner. His extensive experience leading transactions of founder and family-owned service businesses is highly complementary to our strategy. The professional and cultural alignment between Will, Mike and I could not be stronger," said Mr. Lanza.

Mr. Minchella added, "We set out to build Watchtower with the simple goals to work hard, have fun, and collaborate as true partners with founders and management teams to help businesses reach their growth potential. Today, we have a robust pipeline of attractive transaction opportunities in front of us and are focused on scaling the organization to deploy what we believe is a truly differentiated strategy in an underserved segment of the market."

Will is a North Carolina native and is relocating to Charlotte in 2025, where Watchtower will be opening an office.

About Watchtower Capital

Watchtower Capital is a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder and family-owned businesses. The firm invests in the consumer services, commercial services and B2B products sectors, targeting initial platform investments up to $100 million. Watchtower employs an operationally hands-on approach with its investments and will manage a concentrated portfolio. For high-achieving founders and family business owners, Watchtowers offers an accelerated path to take your business to a new level.

SOURCE Watchtower Capital Partners

