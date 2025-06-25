Tharoor To Host New Historical Series On Russia's RT
Drawing upon Tharoor's extensive scholarship and acclaimed works such as 'Why I Am a Hindu', 'An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India', and 'India: From Midnight to the Millennium and Beyond', the series will explore the enduring legacies of colonialism and their impact on modern India.
The 10-part series will air simultaneously on RT and its Indian counterpart, RT India.
On Tuesday, Tharoor offered an early preview to the documentary series while appearing on the latest episode of RT's 'Sanchez Effect' show. He detailed that the series is currently in production and the official release date is yet to be announced.
On the show, Tharoor also dived into tensions between India and China, revealing what exactly New Delhi seeks from Beijing and why China is playing a loyal friend to Pakistan.
Tharoor is currently in Moscow, where he also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the prestigious Primakov Readings.
The Congress MP, long known for his suave public persona and global outlook, Tharoor recently led an Indian all party delegation to the United States and several other countries as part of the Operation Sindhoor outreach initiative.
During the extensive tour, he and other members of the delegation conveyed on global platforms India's resolute and united stand against terrorism and the new normal created through Operation Sindoor following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Having played a crucial role in elaborating India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism, Tharoor also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning from the visit to various nations.
