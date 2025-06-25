Karen Renzi Joins Proofpilot As Vice President, Clinical Strategy & Solutions

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the leading end-to-end Clinical Experience Platform (CXP), is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Renzi to the position of Vice President, Clinical Strategy & Solutions. In this newly created role, Karen will lead the development and execution of solutions strategies aligned with customer needs and market demand, while also supporting commercial and go-to-market efforts across the organization.

Karen brings an impressive background in clinical trial and patient recruitment strategies. Most recently, she served as the Vice President of Strategy at Praxis, where she was the driving force behind the development of strong strategic partnerships and customized programs for clinical trial sponsors.

"I'm excited about Karen's unique combination of strategic thinking, operational proficiency, and customer dedication," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot. "Her extensive expertise in developing scalable, high-value solutions will accelerate ProofPilot's growth and strengthen the value we deliver to our customers."

As the VP of Clinical Strategy & Solutions, Karen will focus on shaping ProofPilot's solutions portfolio based on evolving customer needs and emerging trends in clinical research and operations. She will also collaborate closely with the business development team to refine the company's go-to-market strategy.

"I am thrilled to join the talented team at ProofPilot and look forward to applying my background in patient recruitment to our solutions for clinical trials," said Karen Renzi. "I'm passionate about optimizing experiences for both patients and sites, and excited to leverage ProofPilot's robust technology platform to help sponsors drive successful trials."

Karen's appointment marks another milestone in ProofPilot's continued growth and investment in delivering high-value solutions to clinical trial sponsors.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot enhances clinical trials with its Clinical Experience Platform (CXP). The Study CoPilot platform centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience. Learn more at

Media Contact: Hope McCain, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

