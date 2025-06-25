2025 Nueces County commercial property % increase in taxable value by value range

2025 Nueces County single family increase by value range

Nueces County houses valued above/below market value

San Antonio Metro home price appreciation vs Nueces increase %

O'Connor discusses the Nueces County appraisal district 2025 value increases for residential and commercial property.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / --In 2025, the Nueces County Appraisal District reassessment shows residential property values up 4.0% and commercial values up 4.6%. Rising market values reflect gains in both existing homes and newly built properties. In 2025, property owners in Nueces County are expected to face moderate tax bills; however, they have the chance to appeal these increases through property tax protests and potentially secure a fair reduction through the process.Nueces County Home Tax Assessments Increase by 4.0%Nueces CAD reported a 4.0% rise in the assessed value of single-family homes. There is no clear correlation between the residential prices and the assessment increases. Homes valued over $1.5 million saw the most significant increase, with market value reaching 13.1%. Residences priced between $250,000 and $500,000 saw a high increase of 4.6%, which is the second highest. In comparison, homes priced at $250k or less, and between $1 million to $1.5 million both saw a modest increase of 2.9%. The value range that experienced the lowest increase of 1.4% belongs to homes priced between $750k to $1 million.The total value of properties according to square footage increased by 4.0% from $29 billion to $30 billion in 2025. The graph shows a link between the increasing square footage of a home and the increase in market value. Larger homes of 8,000 square feet and more saw the highest increase of 19.1%. In comparison, small homes of 2,000 square feet or less saw a modest increase of 3.4%. Notably, homes with square footage between 4,000 to 5,999 had an increase of 10.7%.There is no clear link in the relationship between when the residence was built and the increase in market value. For the 2025 Nueces CAD property tax assessments, properties built in 2021 and later had the largest increase, with a 27.8% rise. The second highest increase was 3.9% belonging to homes built before 1960, from $29 billion in 2024 to $30 billion in 2025. Homes built between 1961 – 1980 and 1981 – 2000 both had an increase of 2.1%.The analysis compares home prices sold between January 2024 to March 2025 with their property tax assessment values. In 2025, the Nueces CAD overvalued 43% of homes, lower than 67% in the last year. In contrast, 57% of the homes sold were valued at or below market value.Nueces County Commercial Property Taxes Rise in 2025In the 2025 Nueces County tax year, commercial property per value range experienced increases in taxable value assessments. Commercial property priced between $1 million to $5 million experienced the highest increase of 6.3%. Properties priced between $500k to $1 million and over $5million experienced similar increases, 4.0% and 4.5% respectively. The lowest property increase was priced at less than $500k with 2.5%, growing from $1.524 billion to $1.562 billion.Throughout the 2025 property tax assessments, several commercial property owners in Nueces County made the decision to protest their taxes. Some properties saw substantial increases in value from the previous year. Notably, hotel property increased by 21.4%, from $614 million to $745 million. In contrast, landowners and warehouse owners had a modest increase of 1.6% and 2.7% respectively. Retail properties also experienced a decent increase of 11.9%, growing from $998 million to $1.118 billion.As appraised by Nueces CAD, all categories of commercial properties with listed construction years saw a noticeable increase in assessments in 2025. However, properties categorized as“others” experienced a modest 1.6%, lower than 2024's 3% in market value. The most significant growth was in properties built in 2021 and later, which saw a 39.7% increase in assessments, higher than 2024's 11.4%. Other notable mentions include property built between 1981 to 2000 with a 9.9% increase.Nueces CAD Commercial Valuations Increased by 4.6% compared to WSJ ArticleGreen Street Real Estate, a leading firm on Wall Street, has released research highlighting a sharp disparity with the 2025 commercial property tax reassessment by Nueces CAD. While the district cites a 4.6% rise in commercial property values - up from a 3.2% increase in 2024 - Green Street's most recent analysis points to a substantial 21% drop in U.S. property values since March 2022.Nueces County Apartment Property Values Soared By 9.7%In 2025, property tax assessments for apartment buildings in Nueces County saw a significant increase of 9.7%, from $2.965 billion to $3.253 billion. Apartment buildings constructed in 2021 and later experienced a tremendous increase, with their value growing from $130 million to $194 million or a 49.2% rise. Apartments built between 1961 to 1980 had the second-largest increase at 12.2%. The lowest percentage increase of 5.3% belongs to apartments built between 2001 to 2020.Property tax assessments for 2025 in Nueces County had an average increase of 9.7%, rising from $2.965 billion to $3.253 billion. In particular, two sub-types of apartment buildings had massive increases. Apartment garden buildings with 1 to 4 stories had the highest increase of 10.8%, from $1.338 billion to $1.482 billion. Apartment buildings with 4 to 20 units had the second largest increase of 9.5%. Senior apartments had the lowest increase in assessed value of 1.9%. Student apartments experienced a steep decline of 4.6%, decreasing from $51 million to $48 million.Increase in Assessments for Nueces County Office Buildings 2025The average increase in assessed value for 2025 Nueces County office buildings according to year built resulted in 3.7%, rising from $1.555 billion to $1.617 billion. Office buildings built in 2021 and later had the greatest growth from $79 million to $87 million, a 9.9% rise. For office buildings built before 1960, Nueces CAD recorded a modest 2.2% increase for 2025, compared to the 3% increase for 2024. Overall, office buildings across all construction years, except for those that do not have an assigned date, experienced an increase in assessed value.In 2025, property tax evaluations in Nueces County for office buildings by sub-type showed notable increases for most types. Office building categorized as“good” had the highest increase of 5.7%, rising from $249 million to $263 million. Medical building also experienced a high increase of 5.6%, from $383 million to $404 million. Office building categorized as“excellent” experienced the lowest increase of 0.4%, lower than 8.7% for 2024. The“low” and“average” office sub-type building experienced similar increases, 3.3% and 2.7% respectively.Nueces CAD Retail Tax Assessments Up by 11.9%Retail property values in Nueces County rose by an average of 11.9% in 2025, up from 3.3% in 2024. The 2024 final market value was $998 million and went up to $1.118 billion for the 2025 notice market value. The highest increase of 31.8% belongs to retail property constructed in 2021 and later. Retail property built between 1981 to 2000 follows behind with 18.2%, growing from $243 million to $287 million. Retail construction between 1961 to 1980 saw a modest increase of 6.3%, making up $283 million from the 2025 notice market value.Property tax evaluations of retail buildings in Nueces County by subtype in 2025 indicated substantial increases for the majority of types. Neighborhood shopping center had the highest growth from $154 million to $194 million, resulting in 25.6% increase. The strip center category reached a 19.9% increase, making up $362 million out of the total 2025 notice market value. Despite the large increases, shopping malls had a 0.4% decline.Nueces CAD Warehouse Tax Assessments Modestly Increased by 2.7%Warehouse property per year built showed an average of 2.7% increase in assessed value, from $568 million to $584 million. Nueces County warehouse building owners overall experienced low increases, except for those built in 2021 and later. For warehouse property built in 2021 and later there was a massive increase of 54.9%. Meanwhile, warehouse buildings built between 2001 to 2020 experienced a 1.6% decline. Warehouse buildings built before 1960 saw a decent increase of 9.3%, resulting in $$44 million out of the 2025 notice market value.Per Nueces CAD, market values for warehouse subtypes increased by 2.7% in 2025 overall, lower than 2024's 6%. Regular warehouse buildings saw a 3.5% rise, from $268 million to $277 million. In comparison, mini warehouses experienced a more moderate increase of 1.9%.Nueces County Assessments Show Modest Growth as San Antonio Metro Single-Family Property Values DeclineIn the 2025 property tax reassessment, Nueces County saw a 4.0% increase in residential values, lower than the 7.9% increase in 2024. In contrast, the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reported a 10.5% increase in property values in the San Antonio Metro area from January 2024 to January 2025.Nueces County Appraisal District 2025 Property Tax Assessment SummaryProperty owners in Nueces County are facing similar increases in residential and commercial property. For 2025, the San Antonio metropolitan area is experiencing high growth compared to Nueces CAD. Nueces County saw a 4.0% increase in residential values, while the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reported a 10.5% increase in property values in the San Antonio Metro area. For residential property, the average increase is 4.0%, a modest growth from $29 billion 2024 final market value to $30 billion 2025 notice market value. Commercial property experienced a slightly higher increase at 4.6%, rising from $16 billion in 2024 to $17 billion in 2025.Appeal Property Values Annually for Optimal SavingsIn Nueces County, Texas, property owners can protest property tax assessments for a fair reduction. Whether you own a home or commercial real estate, you have the right to contest overvalued assessments by providing supportive evidence. Partnering with a professional property tax consulting firm like O'Connor can significantly improve your chances of a reduction. With decades of experience, O'Connor is dedicated to helping property owners achieve fair tax reductions, ultimately improving their financial outlook.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

Patrick O'Connor, President

O'Connor

+ + +1 713-375-4128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.