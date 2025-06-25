Powering African Economies: African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 To Host Program Track On Power, Infrastructure Sectors

African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town – will feature a Power Africa Track as part of its main conference program. The track, dedicated to addressing emerging opportunities across the continent's power and infrastructure sectors, will examine the state of play of Africa's power market. Government representatives, private sector investors, independent power producers and public utilities will come together to discuss Africa's future power systems – laying the foundation for new deals to be signed.

While many developed nations prioritize renewable energy developments, African nations continue to face significant energy access challenges. Approximately 43% of the continent's population lives without access to electricity, with rural and remote communities struggling to gain access to national grid networks. At the same time, Africa is also the continent most-effected by climate change impacts globally. This highlights a need – and emerging opportunity – for a coordinated approach by both the private and public sectors to develop infrastructure that meets the demands of both urbanized and rural communities. The AEW: Invest in African Energies Powering Africa Track offers a platform to discuss strategies for expanding energy access across the continent. Sessions will explore the role public-private collaboration plays, how market liberalization can bolster investments and the impact of integrated power pools. Panel discussions include: Energy Leaders Dialogue: Strengthening Public&Private Collaborations for Increased Energy Access; Empowering Africa's Energy Future: Market Liberalization and Private Sector Leadership; Scaling Renewable Innovation: Bridging the Energy Access Gap with Off-Grid and Smart Technologies; and Connecting Africa: Advancing Regional Trade Through Integrated Power Pools.

Many countries in Africa are pursuing investment to support sustainable energy developments, seeking to both strengthen and expand power systems. Challenges related to inadequate generating capacity, transmission disruptions and maintenance have plagued many countries, resulting in unreliable power supply that hinders economic growth. South Africa, for example, Africa's largest economy, struggles with intermittent power, largely due to an ageing coal fleet. To address this, the country is leveraging policy such as the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer program and Integrated Resource Plan to incentivize private sector investment in alternative energy sources. To date, the country has introduced 6.4 GW of renewable energy capacity to the grid through 122 independent power producers. AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 sessions on Balancing Investment Strategies and the Integration of Renewable into the Energy Mix and The Role of African Energy in a World Where Climate is No Longer the First Priority will explore the role of renewable energy in Africa's power systems and how Africa's priorities have shifted to power expansion.

Beyond renewables, Africa is well-positioned to leverage its natural gas and uranium resources to diversify its energy mix and strengthen power capacity. Wit over 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas resources, the continent is turning to gas-based power to enhance access and support industrialization. Major projects include Angola's 750 MW Soyo combined cycle power plant; Senegal's 300 MW Cap des Biches power plant; Algeria's 660 MW dual-fired Hassi Messaoud Gas Turbine plant, among others. In the nuclear sector, several African countries are pursuing power projects in collaboration with international partners. Projects are being planned in Burkina Faso, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, and more, all of which will complement the continent's sole operating nuclear facility: South Africa's Koeberg plant. Sessions on gas-to-power and nuclear at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will explore the emerging role these resources will play in Africa's power sector. Sessions include Gas-to-Power: Meeting Africa's Growing Domestic Energy Demand Now; Overcoming Infrastructure and Regulatory Hurdles to Nuclear Deployment; Energy Efficiency: The Cornerstone of Africa's Sustainable Growth; and Powering Africa's Industrial Revolution.

“With over 600 million people living without access to electricity, there has never been a more imperative time to advance the development of integrated power systems in Africa. While the continent's population continues to grow, securing power supply becomes critical. By investing in African resources, strengthening infrastructure and introducing off-grid power solutions, Africa will be able to both alleviate energy poverty while driving long-term, sustainable growth,” states Sergio Pugliese, President for the African Energy Chamber, Angola.

