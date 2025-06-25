Manchester United's No.9 Woes: Can Kean, Nkunku Or Vlahovic Rescue A Sinking Attack?

With European football out of reach, Manchester United face a crucial summer as they chase Moise Kean, Christopher Nkunku, or Dusan Vlahovic to fix their No.9 woes.

There was a time when a move to Manchester United meant the pinnacle of a footballer's career-especially for a striker. The chance to follow in the footsteps of Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, and Cristiano Ronaldo was seen not just as a badge of honour but a destiny fulfilled.

But those glory days seem a world away.

Last season, United finished 15th in the Premier League-their worst league finish since their relegation in 1974. For just the second time in 35 years, they won't be featuring in any European competition. A sobering statistic for a club that once defined English dominance.

And yet, here they are, trying to remain relevant in the summer transfer window, armed with a substantial budget but less pulling power than ever.

The decline in United's allure became crystal clear when Viktor Gyokeres, the Swedish goal machine who scored 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting Lisbon last season, turned down a reunion with former boss Ruben Amorim-opting instead to pursue a move to Champions League-qualified Arsenal.

Gyokeres' snub underlined a hard truth: even with a healthy cheque book, United can no longer woo Europe's elite.

Still, all is not lost.

Earlier this month, the Red Devils beat Arsenal and Aston Villa to the signing of Matheus Cunha in a 62.5 million-pound deal-one of their few transfer wins in recent times.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim's side have now submitted a second bid of over 60 million pounds for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, who reportedly prefers Manchester over Tottenham, despite the latter winning the Europa League.

But while reinforcements are arriving, United's desperate search for a No.9 remains their most pressing concern.

Just 44 goals in 38 league games. That's the worst scoring tally in the club's Premier League history.

Rasmus Hojlund-signed for 72 million pounds-went 21 games without a goal last season. Joshua Zirkzee, once booed at Old Trafford, scored just seven times in 49 appearances. The once-promising Marcus Rashford looks set to depart, alongside Sancho, Antony, and Garnacho.

And so, United's striker shortlist has narrowed to three names:



Moise Kean

Christopher Nkunku Dusan Vlahovic

English fans remember Moise Kean for his underwhelming stint at Everton. Signed from Juventus at just 19 for 25 million pounds, Kean struggled, scoring only two goals in 32 Premier League games.

Reflecting on his time in England, Kean once said: "I joined from Juve and thought I was going to smash it... Unfortunately, it didn't go like that. We went through three coaches that year... They were in short sleeves in winter. I said to myself: 'These people are out of their minds'."

Fast forward to 2024/25, and the now 25-year-old has rediscovered his form.

Stats from last season:



25 goals in 44 games

3 assists

Goal every 80 minutes

17.1% goal conversion rate

35.8% big chance conversion

3.32 shots per game Second top scorer in Serie A

For a striker once dubbed the "next big thing" in Italy, this might finally be his moment.

If Kean is about rebirth, Christopher Nkunku is about persistence.

Since arriving at Chelsea for 52 million pounds in June 2023, injuries have plagued the 27-year-old Frenchman. Despite limited game time, he's quietly posted elite numbers.

Nkunku's stats last season:



14 goals in 22 starts

5 assists

Goal every 48 minutes

21.9% goal conversion rate (highest among the trio)

38.7% big chance conversion 1.49 shots per game

Yes, seven of those goals came in the Europa Conference League and qualifiers, and only three were in the Premier League, but his clinical edge cannot be ignored.

A swap deal with Alejandro Garnacho is being considered-an intriguing prospect.

Then there's Dusan Vlahovic-the most established of the trio.

The Serbian forward, 25, made headlines when he chose Juventus over Arsenal in 2022, joining for 70 million euros (60 million pounds). Now, two years later, a Premier League move may finally be on the cards.

Last season, Vlahovic delivered:



16 goals in 43 games (30 starts)

5 assists

Goal every 61 minutes

14.3% goal conversion

33.3% big chance conversion 2.6 shots per game

And when it mattered most, Vlahovic stepped up-scoring the winner in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

Juventus are reportedly open to a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho, as the striker enters the final year of his contract.

Each striker brings something different.



Kean offers speed, youth, and redemption.

Nkunku brings intelligence, movement, and ruthlessness in front of goal-despite fitness doubts. Vlahovic offers strength, composure, and proven pedigree.

Manchester United need not just a striker-but a symbol. Someone to spark belief at Old Trafford again. After all, following in the footsteps of Cantona, Ronaldo and Rooney isn't just about goals-it's about moments.

Who that will be, only time-and the transfer window-will tell.