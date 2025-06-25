Emperor Confirms High-Grade Plunge Controls As Key To Drilling Success

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Duquesne West property, part of its two-year strategic drilling program within the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The program has significantly enhanced the geological understanding of the property's gold potential, resulting in meaningful growth of the project footprint. Key advancements include the identification of geological controls on gold mineralization, as well as the discovery of both high-grade zones and broad, low-grade bulk-tonnage mineralization, underscoring the property's potential to emerge as a significant gold asset in the region.

CEO John Florek Commented:

"Our enhanced understanding of the structural controls, particularly the high-grade plunge trends, represents a significant advancement in unlocking the full potential of the deposit. This insight will directly inform our upcoming Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, anticipated for release in the coming weeks. By more precisely targeting these high-grade zones, we are well-positioned to deliver a resource with greater grade and scale, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth and long-term value creation."

A key outcome of the two-year drilling campaign at Duquesne West is the clear identification of two distinct plunge orientations for gold mineralization (see Figure 1). This development marks an important advancement in both resource modeling and the strategic design of future drill programs. The primary gold zone exhibits a well-defined plunge to the easterly, suggesting strong continuity and expansion potential in that direction. Meanwhile, a newly discovered high-grade zone displays a pronounced westerly plunge as seen in drillhole DQ24-12, 21.7 m of 35.2 g/t Au (see press release dated February 25, 2025), opening up additional high-priority targets. This dual-plunge configuration significantly enhances the deposit's overall prospectivity, offering multiple avenues for resource growth and focused high-grade exploration.







Figure 1 . Section view of Duquesne West looking North and showing the two gold trends. A high-grade southwesterly trend and a main gold trend to the south-east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Discussion:

The identification and validation of two distinct high-grade mineralization trends at Duquesne West are accelerating the project's advancement with efficiency. These mineralization trends are also structural trends that closely mirror those observed in nearby operations lateral to our project, which have similarly defined a high-grade, gold bearing, westerly plunging zones and a dominant gold-bearing easterly plunging zone. These structural trends are associated with the development of the Duparquet Basin and encompass subsidiary faulting, folding, and multiple generations of stretching lineations.

Understanding these structural controls is essential for effective exploration and resource modeling at Duquesne West. By identifying and targeting areas where these structures intersect and create favorable conditions for gold deposition, exploration efforts can be more focused and efficient. This approach enhances the potential for discovering new mineralized zones and expanding existing resources.

Why They Matter for Gold Mineralization:

Gold mineralization is often spatially related to these structural features, emphasizing the importance of lineation orientation in exploration.



High-grade ore shoots often follow the plunge of lineations, making them critical for targeting drilling.

These lineations reflect the preferred direction of movement during the deformation event, which created dilation zones conducive to fluid flow and gold deposition . Their presence helps geologists predict the 3D geometry of mineralized zones , especially steeply plunging high-grade shoots.

Outlook for 2025: Expanding the Duquesne West Discovery

Emperor Metals sees significant discovery potential at Duquesne West heading into 2025. Building on its refined geological model and the demonstrated success of its plunge-controlled drilling strategy, the Company plans to advance exploration by targeting extensions of both the easterly and westerly mineralized zones. In parallel, Emperor will test for new, unrecognized structures that may run alongside the known system. These initiatives are designed to meaningfully expand the mineralized footprint and unlock additional value as the project advances.

The Company is pleased to confirm the successful closing of its recent financing, raising a total of $500,100. These funds provide the Company with sufficient capital to advance key initiatives at the Lac Pelletier project, including the completion of the Gap Study, procurement of bonding and insurance requirements, legal and advisory fees, as well as other associated closing costs. This financing marks a critical step forward in the Company's path toward development and near-term execution.

QP Disclosure

The technical content for the Duquesne West Project in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person pursuant to CIM guidelines. Mr. John Florek is in good standing with the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (Member ID:1228) and an employee and officer of the company.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project, both situated in this prolific mining district.

The company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR (), under the Company's profile.

