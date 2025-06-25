Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan To Host First Inter-Parliamentary Forum With Azerbaijan In Historic Khiva

2025-06-25 08:06:10
Qabil Ashirov

On July 1–2, 2025, the historic city of Khiva in Uzbekistan will host the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Forum under the theme“In Search of New Horizons: From Dialogue to Joint Action,” according to Uzbekistan's Senate of the Oliy Majlis, Azernews reports.

The forum will bring together representatives of the parliaments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, including delegates from both countries' Youth Parliaments.

The main objective of the forum is to deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation, exchange experiences in legislative work and parliamentary oversight, and support the implementation of high-level agreements reached between the two countries.

Participants will also discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation and aligning efforts in key priority areas. The event will serve as a platform for dialogue aimed at reinforcing strategic partnership.

At the conclusion of the forum, a final document is expected to be adopted to strengthen the legal foundation of strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. This document will serve as a basis for joint initiatives and further cooperation in fields such as the economy, culture, education, and security.

