IACC Held 9 Activities To Promote Integrity Awareness, Criteria

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 25 (Petra) - The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) recently held 9 activities to introduce the commission's operations and raise awareness of national integrity standards.In a statement Wednesday, the IACC said employees from six Jordanian charitable organizations affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development in the governorates of Amman, Jerash, Mafraq, Madaba, and Deir Alla district, engaged in the events.Additionally, 2 awareness dialogues were also held at the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and Customs Training Center, while an activity for students from Ain Jana Secondary School for Boys was organized for this purpose.During the initiative, participants learned about acts of corruption under the Jordanian Integrity and Anti-Corruption Law, and their social, economic, and political impacts.