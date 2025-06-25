VAULT LAW ANNOUNCES 2026 BEST LAW FIRMS TO WORK FOR

O'Melveny takes No.1 in Best Overall Law Firms to Work For rankings again; Morgan Lewis is No. 2

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has once again won the title of Vault's Best Overall Law Firm to Work For. The Los Angeles-based firm has ranked in the top three Best Overall Law Firms to Work For every year in the past decade. These rankings are based on associates' assessments of their own firms. More than 20,000 associates participated in Vault's survey. These rankings are based entirely on associate perception; the survey asked associates to rate their satisfaction with their current career outlook, the quality of the work assignments they are given, their work hours, and other factors. Vault's survey is a snapshot of associate sentiment during the survey window of January 28-March 21, 2025.

O'Melveny takes the top spot in multiple other ranking categories this year, including Satisfaction, Firm Culture, Hours, Career Outlook, and Wellness. The firm also ranks first in the Best Summer Associate Programs rankings, which are based on questions answered by junior associates looking back on and rating their summer experience at the firm. O'Melveny's summer program provides summer associates with ample opportunities for career development and meaningful interactions with attorneys.

The No. 2 firm in the Overall Best Law Firms to Work For rankings is Philadelphia-based Morgan Lewis, & Bockius LLP. It is the top firm in multiple areas, including Associate/Partner Relations; Quality of Work; Technology & Innovation; Formal Training; Informal Training, Mentoring & Sponsorship; Compensation; Commitment to Pro Bono; and Integration of Laterals & Clerks. Morgan Lewis also ranks first in Overall Inclusion. It is one of the largest law firms in the world led by a woman.

The No. 3 firm in the Overall Best Law Firms to Work For rankings is Clifford Chance US LLP (the U.S. arm of the London-based firm). The No. 4 firm is McDermott Will & Emery (which was also No. 4 last year), and the No. 5 firm is Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP (which leaps eight spots from No. 13 last year and moves up the rankings in areas such as Career Outlook and Hours). Last week, the Vault 100 was released. It is a list of the most prestigious law firms in the nation according to associates. Of the top 20 most prestigious law firms, one firm is also among the top 20 in Vault's Overall Best Law Firms to Work For. Simpson Thacher, the No. 10 firm in the Vault 100, is No. 18 on the Best Law Firms to Work For list.

According to Eric Stutzke, SVP and General Manager of Vault, "We saw a close race for the Best Overall Law Firm to Work For title between O'Melveny and Morgan Lewis, two firms that always perform well in this ranking. Associates at O'Melveny praise the firm's open door culture and feel that there is a clear path to partnership. They also gave the summer associate program top marks. At Morgan Lewis, associates are impressed by the mentoring opportunities, the firm's effective adoption of cutting-edge AI technology, and the firm's support of community and pro bono initiatives."

