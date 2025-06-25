Tony Goldwyn Urges Early Detection In New National Lung Health Awareness Campaign
Actor and advocate Tony Goldwyn leads the conversation as the campaign's cover story, opening up about how his mother's experience with lung cancer inspired his passion for early detection and lung health advocacy. "Simply put, early detection is the difference between life and death," Goldwyn shares. "It is not an overstatement to say that, essentially, we do have a cure for cancer. It's called early detection."
The print component of "Lung Health" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .
This campaign was made possible with the support of Tony Goldwyn , Dara Torres , Gerald McRaney , A Breath of Hope Lung Cancer Foundation , American Lung Association , Association of Cancer Care Centers , Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , Allergy & Asthma Network , COPD Foundation , Cystic Fibrosis Foundation , Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research , GOLD (Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease) , GO2 For Lung Cancer , Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation , Respiratory Health Association and features paid content from 3M FiltreteTM.
SOURCE Mediaplanet
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment