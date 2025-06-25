Tony Goldwyn Urges Early Detection In New National Lung Health Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mediaplanet's 'Lung Health' campaign aims to educate and empower American adults to prioritize their respiratory well-being through early detection, prevention strategies, and lifestyle changes. Through a powerful series of interviews, expert insights, and educational content, the campaign encourages individuals to understand risk factors, seek screening, and make informed decisions that can lead to longer, healthier lives.

Actor and advocate Tony Goldwyn leads the conversation as the campaign's cover story, opening up about how his mother's experience with lung cancer inspired his passion for early detection and lung health advocacy. "Simply put, early detection is the difference between life and death," Goldwyn shares. "It is not an overstatement to say that, essentially, we do have a cure for cancer. It's called early detection."

The print component of "Lung Health" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .

This campaign was made possible with the support of Tony Goldwyn , Dara Torres , Gerald McRaney , A Breath of Hope Lung Cancer Foundation , American Lung Association , Association of Cancer Care Centers , Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America , Allergy & Asthma Network , COPD Foundation , Cystic Fibrosis Foundation , Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research , GOLD (Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease) , GO2 For Lung Cancer , Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation , Respiratory Health Association and features paid content from 3M FiltreteTM.

SOURCE Mediaplanet