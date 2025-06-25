Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2025 Output To Register An AAGR Of 5.9% From 2026-2029, Supported By Rising Investments In Renewable Energy, Housing And Transport Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indonesia's construction industry is set to grow by 4.1% in 2025, driven by investment in transportation, housing, power projects, and increased foreign direct investments. Growth from 2026-2029 will average 5.9%, boosted by renewable energy and infrastructure developments. Explore key insights, trends, and opportunities in the "Construction in Indonesia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2029" report.

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Indonesia is expected to expand by 4.1% in real terms in 2025. This will be supported by investments in transportation infrastructure projects, particularly rail and road infrastructure projects, coupled with rising public and private sector investments in housing and power construction projects.

Furthermore, growth will also be supported by rising foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country. According to the Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry, the FDI in the country reached IDR219.9 trillion ($13.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.7%. Mining sector accounted for approximately 23% of the total realized investment in Q1 2025, which is equivalent to approximately IDR104.3 trillion ($6.5 billion).

The analyst expects the industry to register an average annual growth of 5.9% from 2026 to 2029, supported by rising investments in renewable energy, housing and transport infrastructure sectors. In April 2025, Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, and Qatar announced plans to invest IDR64.2 trillion ($4 billion) in Indonesia. The funding will prioritize large-scale construction and infrastructure projects.

This partnership aims to accelerate development in sectors such as transportation, energy, and urban development, supporting Indonesia's ambitious growth targets. Among other recent developments, in April 2025, Indonesia launched Phase II (2025-2029) of construction for its new capital, Nusantara, with a state budget allocation of IDR44.9 trillion ($2.8 billion). This phase will focus on completing legislative and judicial complexes, expanding infrastructure, and maintaining existing amenities.

Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Indonesia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

