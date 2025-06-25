2025 Vapour And Novel Tobacco Products Policy Radar Advertising, Promotion And Sponsorship, Taxation, Sales Channels Limitations, Product Restrictions And Market Access

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Policy Radar offers detailed analyses of global vapour and novel tobacco market regulations with five-year forecasts. Covering e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, it predicts changes in key policy areas like advertising, taxation, and market access. With insights into political climates, policies, stakeholders, and upcoming elections, it supports informed strategy planning for brands, retailers, and investors. Stay ahead with comprehensive regulatory analysis across diverse regions including the US, EU, and Asia. Make smart decisions by understanding evolving market landscapes.

The Policy Radar provides detailed analyses and comparisons of the current regulatory frameworks and five-year forecasts for the leading vapour and novel tobacco markets globally. It covers policy affecting e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches, and predicts changes in major policy areas: advertising, promotion and sponsorship, taxation, sales channel limitations, product restrictions and market access.

The main sections of the Policy Radar give a comprehensive overview of the political climate in each country as well as the laws, bills, elections and stakeholders that impact their novel tobacco sectors, and the likelihood of changes in policy and regulation.

For brands, retailers, investors, regulators and all others involved in the vapour and novel nicotine products sector, the Policy Radar will enable you to plan forward-looking strategy with confidence.

Product Overview

The Policy Radar provides in-depth analyses of policies surrounding e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches, as well as predictions of changes in major policy areas: advertising, promotion and sponsorship, taxation, sales channels limitations, product restrictions and market access.

Political climate summary

An overview of the general political stance each country currently holds towards novel tobacco products, summarised as positive, moderate or negative. A map is provided to visualise these political climates, and the summary table can be filtered by countries and regions.

Policy scorecard

In-house analysis of the major policy areas (advertising, promotion and sponsorship, taxation, sales channels limitations, product restrictions and market access) was used to score each country in each policy area, based on the stringency of legal frameworks for e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and nicotine pouches. The total current and future scores for each country can be visualised in the two maps, with scores shown as a percentage of the total possible score. (The higher the percentage, the more heavy restrictions are; the total possible score equates to a complete ban.)

Bills and policy

This filterable and easy-to-use table shows proposed bills and policies that may affect the novel tobacco industry in general; certain sectors of the industry; or specific product types (for example, nicotine-containing products only).

The impact these proposed measures would have on the sector has been assessed and the likelihood of them being implemented. The policy radar also provide key dates and links, enabling you to stay ahead of potential changes.

Election monitor

The election monitor tracks upcoming elections in each country that may impact regulation of the novel tobacco industry in general. As with the political climate summary, this analysis takes into account current governments' views on novel tobacco regulations, the likelihood the government may change, the winning chances of parties in upcoming elections, and the impact that a new government could have on the industry.

Stakeholders

Here stakeholders are listed such as medical organisations, NGOs and agencies, providing insights into their positions on the sectors and the actions they are taking.

Key Benefits

The global e-cigarette market is in an opaque regulatory environment that requires professionals to be on top of industry developments to make informed decisions and optimise their strategy.

The Policy Radar provides organisations with leading market and regulatory data analysis to anticipate and understand market developments globally and the impact of regulatory changes to the business.



Stay informed of any legal and market change in the sector that impacts your organisation

Maximise resources by getting market and legal data analysis daily in one place

Make smart decisions by understanding how the regulatory and market landscape evolves Anticipate risks in your decisions by monitoring regulatory changes that impact your organization

