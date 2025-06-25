Global Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market To Reach $87.14 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 15.4%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market?

Diving into the intricate details of market size, growth, and projections, the next-generation personalized beauty market size has been on a brisk trajectory in recent years. It has grown from $43 billion in 2024 to an impressive $49.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2%. Riveting growth in the historic period can be attributed to advertising and promotional activities, potent economic growth in emerging markets, and a surge in disposable income.

What Does The Future Hold For The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market?

Peering into the gleaming future, it is projected that the next-generation personalized beauty market growth will continue to grow rapidly, reaching a staggering $87.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.4%. Major factors driving this growth in the forecast period include rapid urbanization, a surge in E-Commerce, and a cohort of tech-savvy customers and companies. Major trends in the forecast period include advertising & promotional activities, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and rising disposable incomes.

What Are The Key Market Drivers Influencing The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market?

An increasing demand from E-Commerce companies for consumer goods is expected to cater to the burgeoning demand from end customers. This, in turn, is expected to rise the demand for personal hygiene products and compel the demand for the next-generation personalized beauty market during the forecast period. Crucially, the E-Commerce sector is heavily dependent on logistic delivery providers, which are currently supplied by logistic companies.

Who Are The Major Players Driving Growth In The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market?

Esteemed companies operating in this sphere include Estee Lauder Inc, Function of Beauty, Prose, Curology, Hims & Hers Health Inc, and many others.

Emerging trends in the next-generation personalized beauty market illuminate how companies are focused on developing superior products to broaden their product portfolios and extend their reach in next-generation personalized beauty products.

In What Segments Is The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market Segmented?

The eloquent report delineates the market segmentation of the next-generation personalized beauty market. The market is segmented by Product which includes Skincare, Haircare, Make-Up, Fragrances, and Other Products. Application segmentation includes Consultation or Digital Questionnaires, Apps and Specialized Hardware, and Home Test Kits.

What Is The Regional Outlook For The Next-Generation Personalized Beauty Market?

In terms of regional market insights, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the next-generation personalized beauty market in 2024 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

