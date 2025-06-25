Gotcha Covered Opens Fourth Franchise Location In Georgia

"At Gotcha Covered, we are often looking to further expand into productive markets, and, as a bedroom community of Atlanta, Peachtree City is one of those markets where we will see continued growth," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "As a native of the area, we know that Laura has her finger on the pulse of this community, and her professional experience will help as she builds her business. Laura will be an asset to the Gotcha Covered brand."

Maniccia said that after spending several years out of state and working in the corporate world, she was ready for a new chapter and welcomed the opportunity to return to her hometown.

"Gotcha Covered allows me to build something of my own while offering a service that adds value to people's homes," she said. "I truly enjoy making people happy by helping them turn their homes into their own personal oasis."

Gotcha Covered Newnan Peachtree City will serve communities in Brooks, Fayetteville, Haralson, Madras, Newnan, Peachtree City, Senoia, Sharpsburg and Sargent, Georgia. The area is about 45 minutes to the southwest of Atlanta.

Gotcha Covered currently has more than 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

