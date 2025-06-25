Craig Melvin Advocates For Preventive Screening In New Digestive Health Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of the campaign is NBC Today co-anchor Craig Melvin, who shares a deeply personal account of losing his older brother, Lawrence, to late-stage colorectal cancer. As the campaign's featured cover story, Melvin reflects on how this experience inspired his ongoing advocacy and his mission to encourage screenings and fund research. In addition to Melvin's powerful story, the campaign highlights the wide-ranging impact of GI disorders on millions of Americans-from inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer to conditions like IBS and acid reflux. Despite their prevalence, many digestive conditions remain misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and undertreated.

The campaign aims to change that by promoting awareness, encouraging scientific advancement in diagnostics and treatment, and advocating for improved patient care across the digestive health spectrum. Through expert commentary, emerging research, and patient voices, the campaign calls for a more proactive, holistic approach to gut health-recognizing the digestive system as a foundational component of the body's overall function and immunity.

The print component of "Digestive Health & Diseases" is distributed in today's edition of USA Today. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit: .

This campaign was made possible with the support of the NBC Today's Craig Melvin , American Gastroenterological Association , American College of Gastroenterology, GI Alliance, United Digestive , Colorectal Cancer Alliance , Esophageal Cancer Action Network , DeeDee West , Ellie Krieger , Katie Couric , Dr. Meghan Rossi and features paid content from Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, BiotiQuest, Metagenics and Hoag Digestive Institute.

