Innovations In Extracellular Vesicles Research Conference 2025: Focus On Technologies, Tools, Demos & Applications (California, United States - November 19, 2025)
Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovations in Extracellular Vesicles Research 2025: Technologies, Tools, Demos & Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Innovations in Extracellular Vesicles 2025: Technologies, Tools, Demos & Applications is designed to highlight the instruments and reagent platforms that are continuallly being developed by companies to drive research in the Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) field.
This conference comprises of scientific presentations, technical presentations by platform developers, hands-on demos performed onsite at The Slate Room by companies, plus scientific round-table discussions, exhibitors and extensive networking opportunities across the 2.5-day conference.
There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip. The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking and The Slate Room is Co-Located for companies to conduct product/instrument demos onsite at the conference.
All participants receive full access to both co-located conferences for maximal scientific exchange and networking:
- Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics World Congress 2025 Innovations in Extracellular Vesicles 2025: Technologies, Tools, Demos & Applications
Agenda:
- Flow Cytometry Platforms for Studying Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Single EV Analysis Biological Studies Possible Using Single EV Analysis Nanoparticle Tracking (NT) and Its Utilization in EV Research Advances in NT Technology Emerging EV Research Areas Novel Reagents and Tools for EV Analysis EV Studies Using Microfluidics Tools
Speakers
- Daniel Chiu, A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc. Danilo Tagle, Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS) Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-Scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas
