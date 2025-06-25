Baku, Zagreb Strengthen Creative Industry Ties
On June 24, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Croatia hosted a B2B (business-to-business) meeting bringing together representatives from the cultural and creative industries of Azerbaijan and Croatia, Azernews reports.
The event focused on strengthening trade and economic ties within the creative industry sector and expanding bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli participated in a briefing where he outlined the vital role of cultural exchange as a foundation for the development of comprehensive bilateral relations.
Minister Karimli highlighted the significant potential for collaborative projects across various cultural sectors that can contribute to enhancing creative industries, the arts, and economic cooperation.
Participants engaged in discussions on concrete opportunities for collaboration, including investment initiatives, import-export activities, and the formation of joint ventures.
There was a shared conviction that these initiatives will deepen partnerships and create new avenues for economic growth in both Azerbaijan and Croatia.
The meeting at the Azerbaijani Embassy marked a significant step forward, reaffirming mutual interest in broadening dialogue between the business communities and governmental bodies of both countries, thereby advancing bilateral relations.
