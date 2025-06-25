BCI Achieves 10% Annual Return In Fiscal 2025
|Annualized Returns (%)
|1 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|15 Year
|20 Year
|25 Year
|Combined Pension Plan Return
|10.0
|8.9
|7.4
|8.6
|7.8
|7.0
|Benchmark
|12.3
|9.0
|7.1
|7.8
|7.2
|6.4
|Annualized Returns (%)
|Public Markets
|1 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|15 Year
|20 Year
|Fixed Income
|Short Term
|8.3
|2.8
|2.3
|2.3
|2.7
|Nominal Bonds
|6.9
|1.1
|2.1
|3.5
|4.0
|Private Debt
|10.2
|9.2
|-
|-
|-
|Funding Program
|4.3
|2.6
|-
|-
|-
|Public Equities
|Canadian Public Equity
|12.6
|16.5
|8.4
|8.2
|8.0
|Global Public Equity
|14.3
|16.8
|11.3
|12.7
|9.4
|Emerging Markets Public Equity
|12.8
|9.6
|5.4
|6.3
|-
|Private Markets
|Infrastructure & Renewable Resources
|8.3
|8.9
|9.1
|9.6
|9.7
|Private Equity
|13.4
|15.4
|16.2
|16.1
|13.9
|Real Estate Equity
|(1.8)
|2.6
|-
|-
|-
|Real Estate Debt
|6.1
|5.1
|4.6
|4.9
|5.3
| An internal rate of return (IRR) methodology is used to calculate returns for infrastructure & renewable resources,
private equity, and real estate equity. The assets are valued as at December 31, 2024.
Committed to Responsible Investing
During the fiscal year, BCI continued making strong progress in responsible investing. Highlights for the year included surpassing $6 billion in cumulative sustainable bond participation, exceeding BCI's 2025 expectation of $5 billion, hosting BCI Private Equity's inaugural ESG Value Creation Conference, and achieving a 100 per cent score from the Global Sovereign Wealth Fund's Governance, Sustainability and Resilience Scoreboard.
BCI's Ecosystem5
The effects of BCI's operations extend far beyond investment returns. In 2024, the organization's ecosystem contributed $24.4 billion to British Columbia's provincial GDP, representing 5.9 per cent of the province's economy. This impacted 1 in 10 British Columbia households and supported the creation of 225,800 jobs provincially and an additional 8,000 jobs nationally, generating $12.2 billion in wages for workers across all age groups.
For more corporate highlights, including BCI's focus on sustainable growth, innovation, and operating on a global scale, read t he 2024-2025 Corporate Annual Report released today on BCI.ca .
ABOUT BCI
BCI is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, with C$295 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For 25 years, BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 32 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it's investing that matters.
Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally.
Learn more on BCI.ca or connect on LinkedIn .
_____________________________________
Please refer to our Annual Report for additional details, which may supplement or supersede the information provided herein.
All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
1 The combined pension plan clients reflect the investments of BCI's six largest pension clients: BC Hydro Pension Plan, College Pension Plan, Municipal Pension Plan, Public Service Pension Plan, Teachers' Pension Plan, and WorkSafeBC Pension Plan.
2 Gross assets under management include all investment assets, before deducting Real Estate Debt and Equity recourse debt directly issued by QuadReal Property Group, BCI and QuadReal Property Group Real Estate Debt and Equity uncollateralized derivative liabilities, and BCI's Funding Program liabilities.
3Transaction has been announced but not yet closed; remains subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
4Transactions were signed before BCI's March 31 year-end but closed during the first quarter of the subsequent fiscal year.
5These figures come from a 2024 Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis study and show the economic activity supported by BCI's payments, its clients, operations, and investments during its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. The study focused on BCI's economic contributions and does not compare different retirement or insurance plan options.
Legal Disclaimer:
