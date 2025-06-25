BCI Achieves 10% Annual Return In Fiscal 2025

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) today announced an annual combined pension plan return1 of 10 per cent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The combined pension plan return represents the performance of BCI's six largest pension clients by assets under management (AUM).

Gross AUM2 grew to $295 billion with net AUM totalling $251.6 billion. Investment income contributed $21.9 billion net of all fees to AUM growth, demonstrating the strength of BCI's diversified investment approach.

“Despite the severe market turbulence leading up to our March 31 year-end, we did an excellent job in fiscal 2025 rolling out a resilient, defensive-leaning investment strategy closely aligned with our clients' long-term investment needs," said Gordon J. Fyfe, BCI's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer.

BCI continues to deliver annualized long-term returns that exceed clients' actuarial discount rates. Over the five-year period, BCI returned 8.9 per cent and 8.6 per cent over 15 years. Since inception, BCI has delivered $9.3 billion in cumulative value add, demonstrating the strength and resilience of its well-diversified investment strategy. BCI repeatedly delivers sustainable value for its clients, regardless of market volatility or economic uncertainty.

“BCI's long-term performance has enabled our pension clients to remain in surplus positions, with funding ratios ranging from 103 to 133 per cent,” added Fyfe.“As we continue to face market uncertainty, we are actively modelling client portfolios against a range of risk scenarios. In all market conditions, great deals can still be found, and we continue to leverage our strong liquidity position to transact across asset classes globally.”

Strong Performance Across Asset Classes

All asset classes generated positive returns except for Real Estate Equity, which faced continued market headwinds despite modest interest rate cuts. Public Equities, Fixed Income, and Private Equity were the largest contributors to total performance during the fiscal year.

Within Public Equities, absolute return strategies generated strong results during a period when active equity managers faced headwinds. These strategies aim to provide consistent positive returns regardless of market conditions. Since inception in fiscal 2020, they have achieved a 16.1 per cent annualized return.

The Fixed Income portfolio delivered robust returns through active interest rate positioning and strong credit selection. The Corporate Bond Fund grew to $18.5 billion in net AUM, while the Principal Credit Fund expanded to $19.4 billion in net AUM. The Fund broadened its offerings by introducing asset-backed lending (ABL) through three new strategic partnerships, providing enhanced downside protection and attractive risk-adjusted returns. With shorter loan durations and increased flexibility, ABL strengthens portfolio resilience and offers stability and opportunity during periods of market volatility.

BCI Private Equity delivered strong results despite challenging market conditions. The team executed $2.2 billion in new investments and announced significant exits, Hayfin Capital and Ziply Fiber3, two of its five largest assets. It also generated $1.6 billion in proceeds from the completion of two secondary sales.

BCI Infrastructure & Renewable Resources experienced 18 per cent net AUM growth for the calendar year. In fiscal 2025, the group originated and executed $5.1 billion in new investments. The asset class delivered excellent total returns despite turbulent markets and geopolitical stress. Notable transactions included the take-private of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. and two key investments which support the energy transition economy, Renewi PLC, a recycling company, and Shepherds Flat wind project, one of the world's largest windfarms.4

BCI's Real Estate investments demonstrated resilience and strategic positioning in tough market conditions. The Real Estate Debt portfolio delivered a positive return due to strong asset selection and active management. Real Estate Equity produced the lone negative result, due to market-driven valuation adjustments coming from higher interest rates rather than realized losses. Strong portfolio fundamentals and positive income supported overall performance, with stable occupancy rates and rent growth experienced by industrial, alternative, and residential sectors.

RETURN SUMMARY FOR COMBINED PENSION PLAN CLIENTS