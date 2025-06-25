MCX Hits Record High: SEBI RA Palak Jain Sees 50% Upside In Next Three Months
Shares of commodity exchange player Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) surged 6% on Wednesday to hit a record high. This comes after global brokerage UBS raised its target price to ₹10,000, indicating 21% upside, driven by strong financials and new product launches.
The regulatory approval for electricity derivatives is expected to unlock fresh hedging tools. MCX reported a 54.2% profit increase in Q4 FY25, beating expectations.
MCX shares have rallied 33% in the last one month.
SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain predicts further upside potential, with targets set at ₹11,145.34 to ₹12,829.92 in the next three months.
She observed that the stock has broken out above key resistance levels, triggering buying interest. Jain pegged support between ₹8,200-₹8,300, with resistance at ₹9,000-₹9,200.
She concludes that a bullish trend is expected, and investors are advised to monitor the stock closely.
Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has turned 'bullish' on this counter this week.MCX sentiment and message volume on June 25 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits
Year-to-date, MCX shares have gained 38%.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment