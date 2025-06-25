UAE Showcases Its Experience In Developing Legislative Framework For Competition Protection At 6Th Arab Competition Forum In Iraq

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 25 June 2025 - The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, participated in the 6th Arab Competition Forum held in Baghdad, Iraq, under the theme 'Competition Law Enforcement in the Arab Region.' The delegation engaged in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening collaboration with Arab competition authorities, with a particular focus on recent market developments - especially in mergers and acquisitions (M&As), cross-border anti-competitive practices, and regulatory frameworks.

The forum served as a significant platform to explore the pivotal role of competition policy in fostering innovation and attracting foreign investments. It underscored the importance of establishing institutions for competition and strengthening investigative capacities in line with global best practices. Through a series of engaging discussions, participants explored key topics such as the enforcement of competition law, the transformative impact of technology on markets, and strategies for improving coordination among Arab competition authorities. Additionally, the event highlighted successful experiences and best practices from member states.

In his keynote address at the forum, Mohammed Sultan Janahi, Director of the Competition Department at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, highlighted the UAE's pioneering efforts in establishing a robust legislative framework to safeguard competition.“By aligning with global best practices, this framework fosters fair business practices, drives sector-wide productivity, and reinforces the UAE's position as a highly competitive and attractive destination for both regional and international investors,” he added.

The Federal Decree-Law No. (36) of 2023 on Competition Regulation marks a transformative advancement in the UAE's competition protection framework. This landmark legislation significantly strengthens the legal system's autonomy while broadening its jurisdictional reach to encompass all activities affecting UAE markets - including cross-border operations and digital marketplaces.

The new law reaffirms the UAE's commitment to aligning with global best practices by limiting exemptions exclusively to fully government-owned entities that play a vital role in the national economy. To ensure effective implementation, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in partnership with key government stakeholders, will conduct a nationwide series of workshops in 2025, engaging judicial authorities, local economic departments, legal experts, and private sector representatives. These initiatives aim to deepen understanding of the new legislation and its compliance requirements, directly supporting the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

In this regard, Cabinet Decision No. (3) of 2025 concerning the thresholds for notification of economic concentration operations reinforces the role of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in monitoring and supervising economic concentration activities of establishments in the country, ensuring compliance with fair competition rules. This is achieved by specifying the thresholds and controls related to dominant positions and the obligatory notification of economic concentration operations implemented under the Competition Regulation Law. These measures are designed to strengthen fair competition, ensure market stability, deter monopolistic practices, and promote market access for new entrants - an essential step given that the UAE is home to over 1.1 million companies and economic institutions.

The Cabinet's decision establishes clear notification thresholds based on two key financial criteria: when the combined annual local sales of the parties in the relevant market exceed AED 300 million in the preceding fiscal year, or when their aggregate market share surpasses 40 per cent of total transactions in that market. To ensure thorough evaluation, the review period for such transactions has been extended to 90 days, allowing for comprehensive technical and economic analysis.

The UAE will host the 7th Arab Competition Forum in 2026, which is one of the most important regional platforms dedicated to enhancing Arab and international cooperation in the field of competition protection and anti-monopoly efforts. This forum supports the objectives of the 'The UAE Charter of Economic Principles,' which aims to build a competitive national economy that provides a thriving business environment filled with opportunities and possibilities.