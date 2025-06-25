Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
West Indies University Lecturer Paints Guadeloupe Ailing From France's Harmful Chemicals

West Indies University Lecturer Paints Guadeloupe Ailing From France's Harmful Chemicals


2025-06-25 06:06:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25.​ France's use of chlordecone on the territory of Guadeloupe has led to severe health consequences, including widespread cases of cancer and chronic illnesses that continue to affect future generations, said Philippe Verdol, a lecturer in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session on Economic Decolonization at the international conference Toward the Decolonization of Guadeloupe: Challenges and Prospects, Verdol articulated that France's pervasive application of chlordecone epitomizes a flagrant disregard for the established protocols regarding public health and ecological integrity.

“The amount of chlordecone used by France shows a clear disregard for the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The harmful effects of chlordecone on the soil persist to this day, and no concrete steps have been taken to address this issue,” he added.

MENAFN25062025000187011040ID1109721310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search