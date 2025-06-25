West Indies University Lecturer Paints Guadeloupe Ailing From France's Harmful Chemicals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)France's use of chlordecone on the territory of Guadeloupe has led to severe health consequences, including widespread cases of cancer and chronic illnesses that continue to affect future generations, said Philippe Verdol, a lecturer in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session on Economic Decolonization at the international conference Toward the Decolonization of Guadeloupe: Challenges and Prospects, Verdol articulated that France's pervasive application of chlordecone epitomizes a flagrant disregard for the established protocols regarding public health and ecological integrity.

“The amount of chlordecone used by France shows a clear disregard for the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The harmful effects of chlordecone on the soil persist to this day, and no concrete steps have been taken to address this issue,” he added.