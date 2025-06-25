West Indies University Lecturer Paints Guadeloupe Ailing From France's Harmful Chemicals
Speaking during a panel session on Economic Decolonization at the international conference Toward the Decolonization of Guadeloupe: Challenges and Prospects, Verdol articulated that France's pervasive application of chlordecone epitomizes a flagrant disregard for the established protocols regarding public health and ecological integrity.
“The amount of chlordecone used by France shows a clear disregard for the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO). The harmful effects of chlordecone on the soil persist to this day, and no concrete steps have been taken to address this issue,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment