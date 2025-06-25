UK Funeral Plan Market Analysis Report 2025: Gain Insights From 1,500 Adults And 378 Funeral Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights from an independent review of the UK funeral plan market post-FCA regulation. The report examines evolving trends in direct cremation and traditional plans, assessing the performance of funeral directors and firms. Gain insights from 1,500 adults and 378 funeral directors and explore areas for improvement, regulatory concerns, and more. Ideal for industry stakeholders, the 70-page report is available as a digital PDF.

Dublin, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Funeral Plan Market 2025 - Sales recovery, direct cremation ascendancy, overtaking Over 50s and the funeral director challenge" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth report is tailored for a varied audience that includes funeral plan firms, funeral directors, thought leaders, and consultancy firms engaged within the funeral plan sector. It holds particular relevance for new market entrants or any entity seeking to deepen their understanding of the current market environment. The report is available in a digitally designed PDF spanning approximately 70 pages and includes a range of charts and visual data representations to support its findings.

An independent review of the UK funeral plan market offers valuable insights into how the sector is evolving following the introduction of FCA regulation. This comprehensive report presents an analysis of the ongoing shifts experienced by funeral directors and funeral plan providers as they navigate the new regulatory landscape. The focus includes a detailed look at how both direct cremation and traditional funeral plans have transformed, highlighting improvements recorded over the last 12 months.

The study identifies the prevailing trends that are influencing the future trajectory of the funeral plan industry, with particular emphasis on sales dynamics. Detailed research conducted among 378 independent UK funeral directors uncovers their perspectives on regulation and the sales of funeral plans, providing a lens into the real-world implications of regulatory changes on the ground.

In addition, the report delves into the views and attitudes of 1,500 UK adults, shedding light on the motivations behind purchasing funeral plans, their feelings about funeral preferences, and the processes they undertake to select and purchase a plan. It further examines whom these individuals trust to deliver the services as expected.

Key areas of concern are identified, particularly where customer outcomes could be enhanced. The analysis places special emphasis on the value and associated fees of long-term payment options, providing actionable insights for firms looking to optimize their offerings. Moreover, the report calls attention to aspects where FCA oversight is advised, notably regarding Over 50s life insurance plans under the Pure Protection review.

A significant highlight of the report is its scrutiny of the 'average funeral costs' concept, addressing its potentially misleading nature. It also provides an evaluative review of the current funeral plan propositions from national firms, culminating in a rating system that identifies those offering the safest and most valuable plans in the market's leading categories.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Funeral Plan Market Structure

4. Funeral Plan Market Size and Trends Impacting Future Growth

5. Funeral Plan Regulation - How the Sector is Settling Down and Evolving

6. Funeral Plan Pricing

7. Funeral Plan Propositions

8. Product Features in Focus

9. How Consumers Feel About Funeral Plans - Ownership, Drivers and Purchase Behaviour

10. How Future Purchasers Will Go About Buying a Funeral Plan

11. Over 50 Plan Market Regulatory Scrutiny: Issues FCA Should Be Considering

12. How 'average' Funeral Costs Continue to Mislead Consumers

13. Top Rated Funeral Plan Providers - 2025

14. Summary Conclusions

15. Guidance for Consumers Buying Funeral Plans

