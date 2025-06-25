403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Warns Gaza Fuel Shortage Threatens Civilians Lives
(MENAFN) Amid ongoing reports of deadly gunfire targeting Gazans seeking humanitarian aid, UN relief officials issued an urgent warning Tuesday: without immediate fuel access, more civilians—including children—will die.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported continued casualties in Gaza, including incidents of people being shot near non-UN aid distribution points or on roads designated by Israeli authorities for the collection of humanitarian relief.
"Israeli authorities must allow the delivery of fuel, in sufficient quantities, into and throughout Gaza, including to the north," said OCHA. "If these life-saving operations shut down, more people will die."
Fuel is critical to operating the systems that supply, treat, and deliver water to over 2 million residents in Gaza. The crisis has already had a devastating impact on children.
Last week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) cautioned: "If the current more than 100-day blockade on fuel coming into Gaza does not end, children will begin to die of thirst."
UNICEF revealed that hospital admissions for children suffering from acute malnutrition surged nearly 50 percent in May compared to April—highlighting the collapse of basic water and sanitation infrastructure.
Fuel stored in Rafah is currently being used to power essential services in southern Gaza, offering a temporary reprieve, according to OCHA. A recent mission on Monday successfully retrieved fuel from the Rafah area. But without additional deliveries, these critical lifelines could soon cease.
In addition to physical needs, the UN expressed deep concern for the psychological toll on Gaza’s youngest residents.
"Caregivers warn that children in Gaza are experiencing mounting psychological stress," OCHA said. "This is driven by the deteriorating conditions, including lack of food. Last week in several displacement sites in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, the UN and its partners provided more than 1,000 children with sessions to help them manage their fears and other difficult emotions."
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported continued casualties in Gaza, including incidents of people being shot near non-UN aid distribution points or on roads designated by Israeli authorities for the collection of humanitarian relief.
"Israeli authorities must allow the delivery of fuel, in sufficient quantities, into and throughout Gaza, including to the north," said OCHA. "If these life-saving operations shut down, more people will die."
Fuel is critical to operating the systems that supply, treat, and deliver water to over 2 million residents in Gaza. The crisis has already had a devastating impact on children.
Last week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) cautioned: "If the current more than 100-day blockade on fuel coming into Gaza does not end, children will begin to die of thirst."
UNICEF revealed that hospital admissions for children suffering from acute malnutrition surged nearly 50 percent in May compared to April—highlighting the collapse of basic water and sanitation infrastructure.
Fuel stored in Rafah is currently being used to power essential services in southern Gaza, offering a temporary reprieve, according to OCHA. A recent mission on Monday successfully retrieved fuel from the Rafah area. But without additional deliveries, these critical lifelines could soon cease.
In addition to physical needs, the UN expressed deep concern for the psychological toll on Gaza’s youngest residents.
"Caregivers warn that children in Gaza are experiencing mounting psychological stress," OCHA said. "This is driven by the deteriorating conditions, including lack of food. Last week in several displacement sites in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis, the UN and its partners provided more than 1,000 children with sessions to help them manage their fears and other difficult emotions."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment