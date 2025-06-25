Renowned Artist Yuan Xikun Honors Heroic Narcotics Detection Dog With Sculpture For International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking

"For 185 years, China's resolve to combat drugs, safeguarding public welfare, national dignity, and progress, remains unrelenting," said Yuan Xikun . "This sculpture honors all frontline defenders, human and canine, who shield society from the scourge of drugs."

Jijunxing, a Belgian Malinois, served diligently for eight years with the Dehong Border Management Detachment in Southwest China's Yunnan province. Her remarkable career included assisting in cracking 137 criminal cases, apprehending 66 suspects, and detecting over 80 kilograms of various illegal narcotics. She and her handler won multiple national awards, and in 2003, the National Immigration Administration named her one of the inaugural "Meritorious Dogs."

Yuan Xikun formally presented the sculpture to the Dehong Border Management Detachment. Zhou Zhou, Jijunxing's handler, attended the unveiling ceremony at Beijing Jintai Art Museum and will transport the artwork back to the detachment for permanent display.

"This transcends art – it stands as an enduring symbol of spirit," stated Zhou Zhou. "It will inspire all handlers and detection dogs to serve our sacred anti-drug cause with heightened resolve and excellence. Its presence embodies our unswerving commitment – loyal guardianship without fail, and relentless dedication to our mission."

Reflecting his belief in interconnectedness, Jijunxing is not the first canine subject of Yuan Xikun's art. "From search-and-rescue missions to narcotics detection and intercepting wildlife trafficking, these dogs serve as humanity's unspoken allies," Yuan Xikun emphasized. "They guard human lives, property, and our ecosystem's integrity – silent partners in preserving biological security for all species."

"Their dedication compels us to advance animal welfare, strengthen legal safeguards, and further China's ecological civilization achievements – fostering a world where humans and animals coexist in harmony." He added.

Globally recognized as the artist receiving the highest number of honorary medals from foreign presidents and prestigious cultural awards for his sculptures, Yuan Xikun calls himself a "son of nature". He stands among China's pioneering artists to publish authoritative volumes on animal painting techniques and illustrative albums. Yuan Xikun feels an irresistible drive to create animal imagery, using his art as a powerful voice for conservation. For Yuan Xikun, "using art to serve environmental protection is not only an artist's responsibility but also an inseparable part of the pursuit of noble art."

Renowned music producer Qing Shan, grandnephew of China's national anthem composer Nie Er (1912-1935), composed the song "Silent Partner" as a tribute, inspired by viewing Yuan Xikun's sculpture of Jijunxing.

Grace Ge Gabriel, Senior Advisor on Asia Affairs for the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), said, "From shielding elephants and tigers from illegal trade to confronting threats of climate change, Master Yuan Xikun has pioneered the fusion of art and conservation. His tribute to Jijunxing powerfully reminds us that humans and animals share a common destiny. These silent guardians deserve our deepest respect and protection. When we uphold the dignity of animals, we build a more compassionate world for all."

SOURCE Beijing Jintai Art Museum