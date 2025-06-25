'Proud Moment For The Whole Family', Says Kin Of Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
"It's not just his achievement -- it's a proud moment for the entire family," his sister told IANS.
The family gathered early to witness the historic lift-off that marked India's return to space after 41 years.
Shukla is the second Indian to journey to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 flight and the first to reach the International Space Station (ISS).
"Yes, we are very happy. This is a big thing for our family. Getting this opportunity means the world to us," said Shukla's sister.
"He has set an example for the country. The youth should be inspired by him. If you work hard and stay honest, you will definitely succeed," she added.
His mother, too, was filled with joy.
"Yes, it's a big day. I have been waiting for this for a month. Today is the day of my child's flight. I have given him my blessings and he's been giving me his since morning," she told IANS.
His father thanked God for making the mission possible.
"I am very happy. I thank God that my son's mission has been successful. I pray to God for his safety and the success of his mission."
Earlier in the day, Shukla, speaking from onboard the spacecraft, had said, "This is not my journey alone. I am carrying the Indian flag with me -- this is the journey of India's human space flight."
His message, posted on X just before launch, said: "India is returning to space. Jai Hind."
Launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, the Axiom-4 mission features an international crew, including Shukla as pilot.
He is joined by Commander Peggy Whitson from the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment