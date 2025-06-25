151 Combat Engagements On Front Line In One Day, 65 Russian Assaults Repelled In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25.

Yesterday, the Russians launched three missile and 64 air strikes, used nine missiles, and dropped 118 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 6,338 shellings, including 106 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,943 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Vovchanski Khutory, Artilne, and Zybine in the Kharkiv region; Popiv Yar in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, four artillery systems, two unmanned aerial vehicle control points, an ammunition depot, and a Russian radar station.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five Russian attacks. The invaders carried out 10 air strikes, using 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 189 shelling attacks, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdeno-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Kamianka eight times.

Five Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, in the direction of Pishchane and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops attacked 18 times, trying to break through the defenses near Kolodyaziv, Torske, in the directions of Novyi Mir, Zelenaya Dolina, Shandryholove, Hrekivka, and Druzhlyubivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Toretsk, Nelipivka, in the directions of Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 65 Russian assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sribne, Bohdanivka, Novoserhiivka, Elyzavetivka, Promin, Malynivka, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Chuhuiv, Serhiivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Muravka, Myrnohrad, Poltavka, and Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russian army carried out 14 attacks near Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Vesele, Novosilky, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, as well as in the direction of Novopole, Zaporizhzhia, and Komar.

In the Huliaypole direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out one attack near Malynivka, but was unsuccessful.

Defense forces repelled one attack in the Orikhiv direction in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovskyi region, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times.

No signs of Russian offensive forces forming have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to June 25, 2025, amount to about 1,014,650 people, including 950 people over the past day .

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine