Qatar Participates In AIIB Annual Meeting In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The State of Qatar participated in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), held in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari

HE the Minister of Finance participated in a panel discussion entitled "Transforming Global Trade through Infrastructure Connectivity", organised by the Ministry of Finance of China and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The session addressed the importance of developing integrated logistics hubs that support the integration of various modes of transport, facilitate trade flow, and contribute to regional development.

The discussion also covered the role of cooperation between multilateral development banks, governments, and the private sector in scaling up investments in smart, efficient, and climate-resilient infrastructure.

During his intervention, His Excellency the Minister emphasised the importance of developing integrated infrastructure, which is a key driver in reshaping global supply chains.

HE stressed that investing in these critical nodes enhances countries' ability to actively participate in international trade and supports the national economy.

This participation comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts to strengthen international cooperation and develop infrastructure that supports sustainable economic growth.