Kazakh Airlines Evacuate Passengers From UAE And Qatar
According to the information, flights to the Middle East are still being carried out by flying around six countries (Iran, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon).
“Air Astana has started operating flights from Dubai to Almaty and Astana, as well as from Doha to Almaty, since June 25. To evacuate passengers from previously canceled flights, the airline is organizing additional repatriation flights,” the Ministry of Transport stated.
The airline SCAT has started evacuating citizens from the State of Qatar. The first Doha-Almaty flight departed today at 07:35 Qatar time with 213 passengers on board. Also, today a Doha-Astana flight will be operated, with departure from Doha scheduled for 14:30 Qatar time. The expected number of passengers is 290.
The next scheduled charter flights for evacuating citizens
are:
June 27, 2025 - Doha to Astana;
June 29, 2025 - Doha to Almaty.
Earlier, the press service of Kazakh Air Astana announced the resumption of flights to the Middle East starting from June 25.
On the night of June 13, 2025, Israel launched an operation targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and military infrastructure. In response, Iran conducted missile and drone strikes on Israel. On June 22, the United States entered the conflict, targeting key nuclear sites in Iran.
