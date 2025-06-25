National Judo Team Trains In Berlin Ahead Of European Cup And Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani national youth judo team has joined an international training camp in Berlin, Germany, as part of their preparations for upcoming major competitions, Azernews reports.

Organized by the European Judo Union, the camp is a crucial step in the team's readiness for the Youth European Cup in Prague and the European Championship.

Led by head coach Rustam Alimli and coach Elkhan Rajabli, the training sessions bring together young athletes eager to demonstrate their talents on the continental stage.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.