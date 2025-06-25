All Security Arrangements On Place For Amarnath Yatra: IGP Birdi
Speaking to media persons in Pahalgam, IGP Birdi said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, has implemented a robust, multi-layered security plan for this year's pilgrimage.“Compared to last year, this time we have multi-layered and in-depth security arrangements so that we can make the pilgrimage safe and smooth for the devotees,” Birdi said, as per news agency KNO.
He elaborated that security measures have been systematically divided across different sections and sectors along the Yatra route and throughout the valley. Each area is currently undergoing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) drills, aimed at enhancing preparedness and refining the response of security forces in the event of any contingency.“The purpose of these drills is to ensure that our operations and responses during any contingency are more prompt and refined. Such drills are being carried out today in all parts of the valley-be it camps, road sections, or interior sectors-so that all security forces remain alert regarding their tasks and know exactly what specific tasks they are assigned, allowing them to effectively handle any situation,” IGP said.
The Kashmir Police Chief also highlighted the indispensable contribution of local residents to the success of the Amarnath Yatra.“No pilgrimage can take place without the support of the local residents here. It is only with their cooperation and assistance that these pilgrimages are successful. For this pilgrimage as well, whenever we interact with the local people, they are very enthusiastic about welcoming the devotees and providing them with every possible service and facility, so that the pilgrims' journey is also successful,” he added.Read Also Mock Drill Held To Test Emergency Readiness For Amarnath Yatra: SSP Srinagar Kashmir Traders Vow Support For Peaceful Amarnath Yatra
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment