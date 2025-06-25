Groundbreaking Spine Surgery Performed By Dr. Ehsan Jazini Marks New Era In Motion-Preserving Procedures
" Surgery should never be one-size-fits-all," said Dr. Jazini, who has a decade of experience in disc replacement and was an early adopter of the prodisc®. " Our approach carefully considered the patient's unique anatomy, joint mobility, and bone structure to determine the optimal combination of implants. In this case, we didn't just avoid limiting the patient's natural motion; we gave some of it back ."
Setting a New Standard in Spine Surgery
-
First in the U.S. to perform a custom prodisc® C Nova + prodisc C VIVO combination
Second in the U.S. and First on East Coast to implement prodisc C Nova breakthrough technology
The patient experienced a 30-40% increase in spinal motion (neck)
Avoided traditional fusion surgery and associated long-term limitations
Tailored approach based on the patient's endplate morphology, deformity, motion segment, and degree of stenosis
Rather than undergoing a traditional spinal fusion, the patient benefited from this advanced minimally invasive approach, offering a significantly faster projected recovery timeline:
-
Return to office work in 1 week
Low-impact exercise by 2–4 weeks
High-impact activity in 6–12 weeks
" Our mission is to push the boundaries of what's possible in spine surgery without compromising quality or patient individuality," added Dr. Jazini. " By blending precision diagnostics with motion-preserving implants, we are helping people regain not just movement but quality of life ."
This trailblazing surgery signals a shift in how spine disorders, particularly those involving nerve pain, disc herniation, degenerative disc disease, and spinal stenosis, can be addressed. Patients who previously faced long recoveries, diminished function, or lifelong spinal fusion now have access to a more dynamic, customized solution.
About Dr. Ehsan Jazini
Dr. Jazini is a board-certified spine surgeon at VSI, internationally recognized for his expertise in motion-preserving spine surgery, minimally invasive techniques, and surgical innovation utilizing the latest technology. With extensive training and over ten years of clinical experience in disc replacement, Dr. Jazini continues to lead the field in redefining standards of care.
About VSI®VSI is a nationally recognized spine and sports medicine practice based in Reston, Virginia, delivering advanced, patient-first care for spine and other musculoskeletal conditions. VSI's medical specialists are consistently named among America's Top Doctors and featured in Washingtonian, Castle Connolly, and Northern Virginia Magazine. Trusted by thousands, led by experts, and driven by results.
