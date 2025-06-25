VS Achuthanandan In ICU Under Observation, Health Condition Remains Critical
Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPM leader VS Achuthanandan remains critical, according to a new medical bulletin released on Tuesday. Despite earlier indications of slight improvement, the latest update states that there has been no significant change in his condition. Achuthanandan, who is 101 years old, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Achuthanandan continues to be in the intensive care unit and is on ventilator support. A multidisciplinary team of specialists from cardiology, nephrology, and neurology is closely monitoring his health. A medical board that convened on Monday had noted some positive response to treatment and minimal progress, prompting cautious optimism. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan had earlier stated that the veteran leader's condition was showing signs of improvement.
However, a fresh review by the medical board today led to the latest bulletin, which reiterates that VS Achuthanandan's condition remains critical, with expert teams continuing close evaluation.
Born in 1923 in Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan rose from humble beginnings to become a powerful voice for the working class, landless peasants, and the marginalised. A founding member of the CPI(M) following the 1964 party split, he remained a central figure in Kerala politics for over seven decades. Known for his unwavering commitment to leftist ideology and a lifelong crusade against corruption and injustice, he has earned widespread respect across the political spectrum.
