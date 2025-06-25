Aditya Birla Capital Breakout In Play: SEBI RA Recommends Buy-On-Dips Strategy Toward ₹455
Aditya Birla Capital may be gearing up for a long-term rally, but a near-term pause could be on the cards.
SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Shama flagged a "clean cup and handle breakout" on the weekly chart, with volume and structure aligning with classic bullish setups.
At the time of writing, Aditya Birla Capital shares were down 0.3% at ₹270.36.
However, the stock is now trading near a key resistance zone at ₹286.20, the upper boundary of a long-term ascending channel.
Weekly relative strength index (RSI) is hovering around 79, which is a level that historically signals short-term exhaustion.
“Whenever RSI crossed 78–80, a short-term pause or correction followed,” Sharma noted, adding that recent volume spikes resemble earlier setups where consolidation preceded further gains.
Sharma expects any pullback toward ₹250–₹240 to be a“textbook retest” offering dip-buying opportunities. A tight stop-loss below ₹238.90, the breakout point, is advised.
On the long-term front, Sharma sees potential for a sustained uptrend.
Based on the cup and handle depth of ₹216 and a breakout above ₹238.90, he projects a technical target around ₹455.10.
He also said the breakout aligns with the stock's ongoing channel pattern, strengthening the bullish case.
“As long as price holds above ₹238.90, the structure supports a long-term move toward ₹450–₹460,” Sharma said, favoring a buy-on-dips strategy for positional traders.
The stock has risen 51% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment